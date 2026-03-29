A Perfect Rivalry Weekend of Batted Balls for the University of Texas

It really doesn’t get any better than weekends like these in Austin.

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Sure, the Texas Men’s Basketball team came up less than a second and one possession short of advancing to the Elite Eight. Would they have beaten juggernaut Arizona? No, probably not.

There’s not much to hang your head on a tough Sweet Sixteen performance using house money, but even with Texas WBB’s success, you can’t call it a perfect weekend for Texas SPORTS with a MBB season-ending loss.

But you can call it a perfect weekend for anyone who likes to watch spheres hit clubs while donning their favorite burnt orange apparel, as Texas Baseball and Texas Softball have combined to a 5-0 record at the time of this article over the weekend.

Not just two series wins, not just a sweep and threatening one more.

Baseball did it against Oklahoma.

Softball did it against Texas A&M.

Weekends like this aren’t to be taken for granted. Think about how unlikely it is that your school has two programs at the level that these two teams are at in their respective sports right now.

Even past success, think about how unlikely it is that your program has this depth of rivalry with two teams, and they’re both matching up over the same weekend?

Ok, maybe you see that every once in a while from a program like Alabama, or if Michigan is playing Ohio State in Men’s Basketball and Penn State in Women’s, but let’s take it one step further.

How often do you get three combined walk-offs, a run-rule and a superstar save in a five game span between the two?

Thursday was great for baseball, destroying Oklahoma 14-0 to take a commanding series win.

Friday was even more special, as Ashton Larson and Hannah Wells traded walk-offs against the rivals in heated games.

Then, on Saturday, Casey Borba made it three walk-offs in one weekend, sending a single up the middle. Not long apart, softball called on superstar Teagan Kavan to get the Mariano Rivera save, shutting the door on a potential rally in the 8th for the Aggies, then dominating in the ninth to give softball the 3-2 win and a series victory.

A lot of the time, we analyze baseball at this point in the week. That’ll come, don’t worry, but take a moment to appreciate this athletic program.

Texas men’s basketball made the Sweet Sixteen with a first-year head coach, and they’re arguably the biggest ‘underperformer’ of the weekend.

Women’s basketball is heading to the Elite Eight. Three wins from a championship.

Softball is No. 1 in the nation. Baseball is No. 2, but No. 1 UCLA hosts USC next weekend, a clear point where they could drop their first weekend series.

Let’s even look past that. The Men’s swim and dive team won the national championship!

The men’s tennis team is No. 3 in the nation. Women’s is No. 7 coming off a top-ten win. Texas beach volleyball just beat two top-three teams in their invitational.

The athletic program is thriving; this may be the very best spot it’s been in since the mid 2000s.

And more than anything, it’s just fun to be a Longhorn fan right now. One major program is pushing for a national championship, and another two are at the top of their sport halfway through the year. MBB is on an uptick. Football is practicing in the spring.

No matter how frustrated you get on these weekends as baseball fans at bullpen malfunctions and lackluster offensive performances, you’ve got to remember…

You could always be a Sooner!

It’s 12:30 and…