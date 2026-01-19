A select few from the Lone Star State will play for the national championship tonight

Neither Indiana nor Miami have a heavy recruiting presence in the state of Texas. Yet because of the level of play in the Texas high school football ranks, it should come as no surprise that a few Lone Star State products will take the field for the Hoosiers and Hurricanes later this evening.

Here are the #txhsfb representatives playing for it all tonight.

Indiana

Louis Moore, DB, Mesquite Poteet – Navarro College

Moore went from Navarro College, to Indiana, to Ole Miss, then back to Indiana. Moore turns 25 in 10 days. This year, Moore has 81 tackles with 2.5 for loss and six interceptions.

Bryson Bonds, DB, Crowley

Bonds was ranked as the No. 1104 overall prospect, the No. 73 safety, and the No. 125 player in Texas in the 2020 Rivals Industry Ranking. He has been with the Hoosiers since the 2020 season, though he hasn’t been as involved on this year’s team as he was for last year’s CFP squad.

Dominique Ratcliffe, Conroe (Texas) – Texas State

Ratcliffe was ranked as the No. 2038 overall prospect, the No. 171 defensive lineman, and the No. 266 player in Texas in the 2020 Rivals Industry Ranking. He started his career at Louisiana, transferred to Texas State, and then joined the Hoosiers ahead of the 2025 season. He has 13 tackles with 5.0 for loss plus 1.5 sacks for the Hoosiers.

Nico Radicic, K, Coppell (Texas)

Radicic was ranked as a punter coming out of high school in the class of 2023. He was the No. 2010 overall prospect, the No. 3 punter, and the No. 318 player in Texas in the 2023 Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Radicic as the No. 11 punter and the No. 395 player in Texas. Radicic is 84-of-84 on extra points this year and 16-of-17 on field goals.

Bray Lynch, OL, Austin (Texas) Westlake

Lynch was teammates with Connor Robertson on the Chaps’ O-line in 2021. He was ranked as the No. 854 overall prospect, the No. 63 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 120 player in Texas in the 2022 Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Lynch as the No. 63 interior offensive lineman and the No. 146 player in Texas.

Miami

Nick Thomas, WR, Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point

Thomas was unranked coming out of the Houston area in the class of 2024. He has played in two games this year.

Bert Auburn, K, Flower Mound (Texas) – Texas

Auburn, a former Longhorn, transferred to Miami ahead of the 2025 season. He was unranked coming out of high school and walked on at Texas. He has not been Miami’s primary place-kicker this season. Those honors belong to Carter Davis. However, Auburn is 8-for-8 on PATs and 1-for-1 on field goals this year.

James Brockermeyer, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints – TCU/Alabama

Brockermeyer started his career at Alabama along with his brother Tommy Brockermeyer before transferring to TCU. He then transferred to Miami ahead of the 2025 season. As a high school prospect, Brockermeyer was the No. 199 overall prospect, the No. 11 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 31 player in Texas in the 2021 Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Brockermeyer as the No. 286 overall prospect, the No. 16 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 42 player in Texas. He’s played and started in all 15 games this year.