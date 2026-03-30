Adrian Rodriguez is week-to-week with hand injury

Texas sophomore SS Adrian Rodriguez will be week-to-week due to a hand injury, the University of Texas tells Inside Texas.

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Rodriguez, who has started every game for Texas at shortstop this year, had surgery on that same hand this offseason, and seemed to be playing through pain at multiple points this season.

Rodriguez had previously suffered a hand injury last season, which sidelined him for a few games before playing the majority of the remainder of the year as the team’s DH and only hitting from the left side of the plate.

Rodriguez went to Dr. Shin in California, known for his surgery on Oklahoma QB John Mateer’s thumb.

The offseason surgery went well for Rodriguez, allowing him to swing from both sides again, but as this season went on, it was clear that swings and misses from either side of the plate put his left hand in pain, and Rodriguez has struggled at the plate to start the year.

Now, Rodriguez is tabbed as week-to-week, with him unlikely to play against South Carolina over the weekend.

It’s a blow to the Texas lineup that has already lost starting OF Jonah Williams due to shoulder surgery. Rodriguez should be back later in the year, but for now, Texas will have to look towards Stanford transfer and 3B Temo Becerra to slide over, while Wichita State transfer Josh Livingston likely mans the hot corner.

Rodriguez is batting .271 on the year with a .769 OPS in 107 ABs, striking out just 11 times with 19 walks but having yet to hit a home run.