Adrian Rodriguez's Defining Moment: The Swing That Sent Texas Baseball to Omaha

Texas starting shortstop Adrian Rodriguez has been through more in his two years and counting at Texas than many baseball players will deal with in their careers.

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A star switch-hitting freshman phenom in 2025, Rodriguez took to the coaching of first-year skipper Jim Schlossnagle well, earning a spot in the starting lineup as the team’s primary third baseman from the jump, hitting in the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

But at the end of March, Rodriguez injured his left hand against Missouri, sidelining him for the next series.

The freshman would be back in the lineup, though, for the rest of the year, hitting strictly from the left side of the plate.

He’d complete a strong freshman year and put in an immense amount of work in the offseason to recover from surgery and earn the starting shortstop role on the 2026 team.

Schlossnagle would praise Rodriguez for his work ethic in a joking manner, noting that he often has to tell Rodriguez to take fewer swings in the cages and put less work in the weight room. That work helped him win over Schlossnagle and infield coach Troy Tulowitzki, but it has also sidelined him multiple times in his young career.

Fast forward to 2026, and it was clear that Rodriguez was battling injury throughout the year. In late March, following the Oklahoma series, it hit a breaking point, and the team opted for a surgery that would remove the staples in his hand holding together the fractured bones, an injury more commonly seen in boxers than in infielders.

It’s why swinging and missing caused him pain and why his power never felt like it had reached its full potential. Still, he persisted and returned three weeks later, hitting only from the left side once again and turning his focus more toward the field and hitting for contact the other way at the plate.

Heading into this weekend’s Super Regional matchup against Oregon, Rodriguez had been effective for the Longhorns, but not explosive. A good weekend prior was a confidence boost, but it’s hard to believe any Texas fan knew what was to come as the Ducks came to town.

In Game 1, Rodriguez knocked in the first two runs of the game on an RBI double en route to five total runners brought home in an 11-3 win, clearly the team MVP of the game.

Heading into Game 2, most eyes were on the somewhat quiet top of the order, which exploded early in the game with a pair of homers.

But as the game dwindled on and Oregon’s arms settled in, Texas found itself down 5-4 with just six outs to tie the game or take the lead.

Texas grounded out twice to begin the eighth, and UFCU Disch-Falk Field was the quietest it had been all night.

But as Carson Tinney drew a walk, Anthony Pack was hit by a pitch, and Temo Becerra legged out an infield single, Rodriguez found himself in the box for the most crucial moment of the Longhorns’ season.

Rodriguez, who had already taken a step out earlier in the game on a swing that caused him pain, walked right into the box.

But as the shortstop stepped in, he was pulled back by a familiar face: Tulowitzki. Texas is a team that rarely takes offensive timeouts, but as Rodriguez approached the opportunity of a lifetime, the former MLB All-Star wanted him to take a step back.

“Yeah, he was just slowing my brain down. You know, I can get kind of amped up during those kind of situations, and he told me this is why you come to the SEC, this is why you’re a Texas Longhorn, and he told me that he wouldn’t have it any other way than with me in the box at that moment,” Rodriguez said. “Tulo’s my guy. I’m with him every single day, working on stuff, talking to him. He’s one of my biggest mentors in my whole baseball career. He’s helped me get better, and I just can’t be thankful enough for everybody on this team and on this staff.”

It was a fair assessment from Tulowitzki and Rodriguez on his own game. He has that tendency to get overexcited, overwork, and do too much with the hopes of being a hero.

So as Rodriguez returned, he remained patient.

Changeup low and outside, Ball 1.

Another outside, Ball 2.

95 mph inside, Ball 3.

Rodriguez was ready to walk in the tying run.

But after Oregon fired a strike down the middle, Rodriguez was ready to swing.

And swing he did.

Adrian Rodriguez now has 7 RBI in 2 Austin Super Regional games.



Clutchest hitter on this ball club



pic.twitter.com/fy0VnIBxJN — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) June 8, 2026

“It feels awesome, going through a lot of struggles during the season, definitely just keeping my head steady throughout the whole season, knowing that my time would come,” Rodriguez said about his struggles. “The coaches all trust me, and I trust everyone else to have my back. And I came through for the squad.”

Rodriguez’s two-out double down the line sent Tinney and Pack home, and the Longhorns had a lead. Two innings later, thanks to Sam Cozart, they had taken down Oregon and secured a spot in the College World Series in Omaha.

“What Adrian’s had to do, being a career switch hitter, and then last year, being able to hit left-handed, facing left-handed pitching for the first time in his life, left on left, and doing that in the SEC as a freshman, and then just so many trials that he’s been through,” Schlossnagle said. “His dad, his family being supportive, and our medical staff has done everything they can to help him, but he’s the one that has to go out there and have the at-bats and do the work, and like I said yesterday, he’ll be better for this long term, but certainly couldn’t be more proud. What a player, what a great player, what a player who rises to the occasion when we needed him.”

Rodriguez finished the weekend with seven RBI, 41% of the team’s runs driven in, and four hits, all of which came in significant moments.

For a team that is almost unrecognizable from 2024, before Texas had Schlossnagle, Rodriguez is one of the longest-tenured starters on the Longhorn roster despite his youth and injury history.

He’s the team’s toughest battler, clutchest hitter, and one of the hardest workers Schlossnagle has ever seen.

It’ll be a weekend, a swing, and a game to remember for the rest of his life. The swing that sent Texas to Omaha.