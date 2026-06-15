Adrian Rodriguez's record-breaking day drives Texas' dominant win over Alabama

It took just two pitches in Texas Baseball’s elimination matchup against Alabama to see better results from the top of its order than it did all game against Georgia in the first game of the College World Series.

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Similar to the Bulldogs against the Longhorns, Texas began the game striking out the side before stepping up in the bottom half for a strong first inning.

Aiden Robbins took the first pitch he saw before sending a double down the left field line. It was the first hit Texas saw from the top of its order in Omaha, as 1-4 went 0/15 with 11 Ks against the Bulldogs, a formula for disaster against one of the best teams in the nation.

Instead, Carson Tinney drew a walk, and after an Anthony Pack flyout, Ethan Mendoza showed why he was moved into the No. 4 spot in the order for this game.

And Adrian Rodriguez wasn’t done.

After five batters, Texas had two more runs than it did the entire Saturday night, and three more extra base hits, thanks to the trio of doubles, all finding their way down the line.

The Longhorns looked like an entirely different ballclub than the one that lost to Georgia two days prior. They were aggressive at the plate, taking balls but hunting strikes in the zone. Players seemed confident, and the energy of the dugout and the crowd was on another level.

Riojas would walk two in the second and give up a bloop RBI single, but Texas was far from done.

Casey Borba would lead things off with a single, but Texas did all of its damage with two outs.

Anthony Pack fought hard for a single to left, scoring Borba. Mendoza would add another on the single the other way. And Rodriguez, still riding a hot streak, hit a ball deep to left field, scoring both Pack and Mendoza as the Alabama outfield struggled with the ball. It was ruled a single, but Rodriguez made it all the way to third.

Texas was up 7-1, and it was time for Riojas to work.

He faced the minimum in the third, allowing a leadoff single but ending the inning on a double play.

He’d give up three hits in the fourth, started by a solo homer, but settled down to find the next two outs.

That was the last trouble he’d face, as he’d retire the next six batters in the 5th and the 6th, and exited the game with just two earned runs in six innings pitched with seven strikeouts, exactly what the Longhorns needed.

But as the staff debated whether or not Riojas was needed for the seventh on 105 pitches, Pack, Mendoza and Rodriguez gave them no doubt.

The first OMAHomer for the Longhorns off the bat of Anthony Pack

pic.twitter.com/UaastKH8l9 — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) June 15, 2026

Again with two outs, Pack sent the first homerun of the College World Series for Texas over the left field fence, knocking in a run.

Mendoza would get on on another single, being pinch-run for to conserve his injured shoulder, which continues to give him problems, before Rodriguez stepped in.

Is 13 RBI in 4 Super Regional and CWS games good Asking for a friend.



A Rod is on firepic.twitter.com/cpUB0Vh4lr — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) June 15, 2026

Rodriguez’s final line in Omaha:

5-for-5

7 RBI

2 2Bs

1 3B

1 Monster HR

The third cycle in CWS history

His 7 RBI tied a record for the most in the history of the tournament, knocking in half of the Longhorns 14 runs on the night, as Texas dominated in a 14-2 win.

That trio of Texas’ order ended the game 11/14 with all 14 of Texas’ RBI, even including a pinch-hit RBI groundout for Blake Peterson, the first of his career. It was a much-needed result for a team that was in desperate need of a big offensive game after the disappointing loss to Georgia.

Texas scored all eight of the runs in the second and seventh innings with two outs, a testament to the bounce back and mental resilience of this team after one of their worst losses as a group just two days prior.

It was about as perfect a night as you could ask for for the Longhorns.

Texas won comfortably and had huge production from some bats that really needed to step up. Carson Tinney, who probably had the worst game of any individual on Saturday, reached base three times on well-worked walks and was inches away from an opposite-field homer.

Riojas’ extensive work saved the bullpen, save Brody Walls, who finished the next two innings of the contest before Ethan Walker and Cody Howard ended the ninth.

The Longhorns will face either Georgia or Oklahoma in an elimination game, but with a clear advantage on the mound. Neither the Sooners nor the Bulldogs have trusted third starters, and Texas has a fully rested Luke Harrison, Sam Cozart, Thomas Burns, Brett Crossland, Ethan Walker and Haiden Leffew.

The Longhorns will watch along as Georgia and Oklahoma face off at 6 P.M. CST tonight before taking on the loser tomorrow night at 7 P.M.