After a well-traveled 2025 season, Texas will only play four true road games in 2026
The Longhorns earned their frequent flier miles in 2025. Texas evenly split its schedule last year with six home games at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and six games away from Austin. One of those was the annual battle in the Cotton Bowl versus Oklahoma that was part of a five-week stretch between home games for Texas.
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Road weariness won’t be as much of an issue in 2026. Texas won’t travel away from the 40 Acres until week four when it takes on Tennessee. The Longhorns’ schedule only has four true road games in the upcoming campaign.
Those road games include two trips to familiar venues and two visits to stadiums either rarely or never seen by the Longhorns.
Tennessee – Neyland Stadium
Date: September 26
Last trip to Knoxville: Never
Capacity: 101,915
Home record under Josh Heupel: 29-7
Texas has played Tennessee a handful of times but the two UT’s have never traveled to each other’s campus. The Longhorns and Volunteers will battle for the first time since the 1969 Cotton Bowl later this year.
Missouri – Farout Field
Date: November 7
Last trip to Columbia: 2011
Capacity: 62,621
Home record under Eli Drinkwitz: 32-9
Texas is no stranger to Columbia dating back to the days of the old Big 12. However, it’s been 15 years since Texas faced Missouri in the Show-Me State and Farout Field has seen considerable renovations since then.
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LSU – Tiger Stadium
Date: November 14
Last trip to Baton Rouge: 1953
Capacity: 102,321
Home record under Lane Kiffin: 0-0
The Longhorns were supposed to travel to Baton Rouge in 2020 but scheduling adjustments caused by the COVID-19 pandemic wiped that game off the schedule. This game will be one of the most hyped of the year with the history between Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian. Texas is 9-8-1 all time versus LSU.
Texas A&M – Kyle Field
Date: November 27
Last trip to College Station: 2024
Capacity: 102,733
Home record under Mike Elko: 13-2
Texas is a familiar foe for the Aggies in College Station. The Longhorns renewed the Lone Star Showdown with a win in Kyle Field in 2024. Texas hasn’t fallen to the Aggies in front of the 12th Man since 2007.