Aiden Robbins, Dylan Volantis, Sam Cozart, Carson Tinney earn All-America honors
Both the NCBWA and Perfect Game released their 2026 All-America teams on Wednesday, and there was plenty of burnt orange honored by each organization.
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Aiden Robbins, Dylan Volantis, and Sam Cozart all were named first-team All-Americans by the NCBWA. Carson Tinney was given third-team honors at catcher. The Longhorns were tied with UCLA for the most first-team selections at three, and were one of five programs to have four or more on all three All-America squads.
According to Perfect Game, Volantis and Cozart were first-team All-Americans. Robbins was added to the third team. Texas was one of four schools to have multiple first-team selections, and one of four schools to have three or more players on all of the teams.
The Texas vs. Georgia matchup is going to be a star-studded event with eight total All-American selections from NCBWA, and five total selections from Perfect Game.
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2026 NCBWA Division I All-America Team
FIRST TEAM
*C Daniel Jackson, Georgia
*1B Tague Davis, Louisville
2B Jarren Advincula, Georgia Tech
*SS Roch Cholowsky, UCLA
3B Tre Phelps, Georgia
*OF Landon Hairston, Arizona State
OF Drew Burress, Georgia Tech
OF Lorenzo Carrier, Pitt
OF Will Gasparino, UCLA
OF Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
#OF Aiden Robbins, Texas
DH Maddox Haley, Gonzaga
^UT Evan Dempsey, FGCU
^SP Jackson Flora, UC Santa Barbara
^SP Mason Edwards, USC
SP Dylan Volantis, Texas
SP Tomas Valinius, Mississippi State
^SP Aidan King, Florida
SP Jason DeCaro, North Carolina
RP Easton Hawk, UCLA
RP Albert Roblez, Oregon State
RP Sam Cozart, Texas
RP Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M
RP Tanner Bradley, Oregon
#RP Caden Glauber, North Carolina
SECOND TEAM
!C Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech
*C Blake Primrose, Saint Joseph’s
1B Quinton Coats, Cincinnati
1B Mulivai Levu, UCLA
2B Gavin Kelly, West Virginia
2B Tracer Lopez, Texas Tech
SS Tyson LeBlanc, Kansas
SS Dee Kennedy, Kansas State
3B Ace Reese, Mississippi State
3B Ryan Zuckerman, Georgia Tech
OF Kollin Ritchie, Oklahoma State
OF Logan Hughes, Texas Tech
*OF Chris Katz, Mercer
*OF Tommy Harrison, Miami (Ohio)
DH Michael Anderson, Penn State
DH Diego Cardenas, Abilene Christian
UT Caden McDonald, Florida
UT Josiah Overbeek, Army West Point
SP Chansen Cole, West Virginia
SP Logan Reddeman, UCLA
SP Dax Whitney, Oregon State
^SP Maxx Yehl, West Virginia
SP Chris Levonas, Wake Forest
SP Grant Govel, USC
SP Aidan Sims, Texas A&M
^SP Michael Malki, Cal Baptist
RP Ethan McElvain, Arkansas
RP Wylan Moss, UCLA
RP Skyler Hutto, Jacksonville State
RP John Abraham, Florida State
RP Caden Aoki, Georgia
RP Colby Allen, Southern Miss
THIRD TEAM
C Carson Tinney, Texas
*C Jimmy Janicki Troy
*C Ryan Tayman, Cal Poly
1B Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
*1B Jackson Marshall, Connecticut
2B Nu’u Contrades, Arizona State
2B Colby Turner, Michigan
SS Camden Kozeal, Arkansas
SS Jake Schaffner, North Carolina
3B Judd Utermark, Ole Miss
3B Troy Sudbrook, Toledo
OF Hunter Ray, Fairleigh Dickinson
OF Jake Bennett, DBU
*OF Drew Detlefsen, UTSA
OF Tanner Mally, Western Michigan
OF Derek Williams, Miami (Fla.)
DH Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State
UT Ryan Kroepel, Utah Tech
UT Brady Bowen, Akron
SP Hunter Dietz, Arkansas
^SP Wes Mendes, Florida State
^SP David Rossow, Campbell
SP Rob Evans, Miami (Fla.)
^SP Joey Giordano, Richmond
SP Joey Volchko, Georgia
^SP Conor Myles, UTSA
RP Aidan Russell, San Diego State
RP Darin Horn, Coastal Carolina
RP Nick Bonn, Cal Poly
RP Camden Clark, Southern Miss
RP Cooper Harrington, Liberty
* Conference player of the year
# Conference Newcomer of the Year
^ Conference pitcher of the year
! Conference defensive player of the year