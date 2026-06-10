Aiden Robbins, Dylan Volantis, Sam Cozart, Carson Tinney earn All-America honors

Both the NCBWA and Perfect Game released their 2026 All-America teams on Wednesday, and there was plenty of burnt orange honored by each organization.

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Aiden Robbins, Dylan Volantis, and Sam Cozart all were named first-team All-Americans by the NCBWA. Carson Tinney was given third-team honors at catcher. The Longhorns were tied with UCLA for the most first-team selections at three, and were one of five programs to have four or more on all three All-America squads.

According to Perfect Game, Volantis and Cozart were first-team All-Americans. Robbins was added to the third team. Texas was one of four schools to have multiple first-team selections, and one of four schools to have three or more players on all of the teams.

The Texas vs. Georgia matchup is going to be a star-studded event with eight total All-American selections from NCBWA, and five total selections from Perfect Game.

2026 NCBWA Division I All-America Team

FIRST TEAM

*C Daniel Jackson, Georgia

*1B Tague Davis, Louisville

2B Jarren Advincula, Georgia Tech

*SS Roch Cholowsky, UCLA

3B Tre Phelps, Georgia

*OF Landon Hairston, Arizona State

OF Drew Burress, Georgia Tech

OF Lorenzo Carrier, Pitt

OF Will Gasparino, UCLA

OF Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

#OF Aiden Robbins, Texas

DH Maddox Haley, Gonzaga

^UT Evan Dempsey, FGCU

^SP Jackson Flora, UC Santa Barbara

^SP Mason Edwards, USC

SP Dylan Volantis, Texas

SP Tomas Valinius, Mississippi State

^SP Aidan King, Florida

SP Jason DeCaro, North Carolina

RP Easton Hawk, UCLA

RP Albert Roblez, Oregon State

RP Sam Cozart, Texas

RP Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M

RP Tanner Bradley, Oregon

#RP Caden Glauber, North Carolina



SECOND TEAM

!C Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech

*C Blake Primrose, Saint Joseph’s

1B Quinton Coats, Cincinnati

1B Mulivai Levu, UCLA

2B Gavin Kelly, West Virginia

2B Tracer Lopez, Texas Tech

SS Tyson LeBlanc, Kansas

SS Dee Kennedy, Kansas State

3B Ace Reese, Mississippi State

3B Ryan Zuckerman, Georgia Tech

OF Kollin Ritchie, Oklahoma State

OF Logan Hughes, Texas Tech

*OF Chris Katz, Mercer

*OF Tommy Harrison, Miami (Ohio)

DH Michael Anderson, Penn State

DH Diego Cardenas, Abilene Christian

UT Caden McDonald, Florida

UT Josiah Overbeek, Army West Point

SP Chansen Cole, West Virginia

SP Logan Reddeman, UCLA

SP Dax Whitney, Oregon State

^SP Maxx Yehl, West Virginia

SP Chris Levonas, Wake Forest

SP Grant Govel, USC

SP Aidan Sims, Texas A&M

^SP Michael Malki, Cal Baptist

RP Ethan McElvain, Arkansas

RP Wylan Moss, UCLA

RP Skyler Hutto, Jacksonville State

RP John Abraham, Florida State

RP Caden Aoki, Georgia

RP Colby Allen, Southern Miss

THIRD TEAM

C Carson Tinney, Texas

*C Jimmy Janicki Troy

*C Ryan Tayman, Cal Poly

1B Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

*1B Jackson Marshall, Connecticut

2B Nu’u Contrades, Arizona State

2B Colby Turner, Michigan

SS Camden Kozeal, Arkansas

SS Jake Schaffner, North Carolina

3B Judd Utermark, Ole Miss

3B Troy Sudbrook, Toledo

OF Hunter Ray, Fairleigh Dickinson

OF Jake Bennett, DBU

*OF Drew Detlefsen, UTSA

OF Tanner Mally, Western Michigan

OF Derek Williams, Miami (Fla.)

DH Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State

UT Ryan Kroepel, Utah Tech

UT Brady Bowen, Akron

SP Hunter Dietz, Arkansas

^SP Wes Mendes, Florida State

^SP David Rossow, Campbell

SP Rob Evans, Miami (Fla.)

^SP Joey Giordano, Richmond

SP Joey Volchko, Georgia

^SP Conor Myles, UTSA

RP Aidan Russell, San Diego State

RP Darin Horn, Coastal Carolina

RP Nick Bonn, Cal Poly

RP Camden Clark, Southern Miss

RP Cooper Harrington, Liberty

* Conference player of the year

# Conference Newcomer of the Year

^ Conference pitcher of the year

! Conference defensive player of the year

2026 Perfect Game Division I All-America Team