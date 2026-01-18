Skip to main content
Texas
Akron LB Markus Boswell commits to Texas

Joe Cook

Akron LB Markus Boswell has committed to Texas, Pete Nakos reports.

Boswell, an Austin (Texas) Lake Travis product who attended prep school at Jireh Prep, recorded 19 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 1 interception for the Zips in 2025.

Boswell logged a PFF defensive grade of 41.0, a run defense grade of 45.1, a tackling grade of 49.6, a pass rush grade of 68.1, and a coverage grade of 35.2.

Boswell was ranked as the No. 1710 player in the transfer portal and the No. 163 linebacker. He was a class of 2025 signee for Akron before entering the portal.

