An ode to Lou Holtz, who created a generation of college football junkies after his coaching career

There’s a sizable generation of college football fans whose passion for the sport was created thanks to the late Lou Holtz, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 89.

Holtz had a fantastic career as a head coach of William & Mary, NC State, the New York Jets, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina. He won 249 games in college and three (out of 13) in the NFL. He won the 1988 national championship with the Fighting Irish and conference titles with the Tribe, the Wolfpack, and the Razorbacks.

Holtz won two games in seven tries against the Longhorns as head coach of the Razorbacks. He had more success against Texas at Notre Dame, defeating Texas in 1995 and 1996.

He’ll be remembered as a national champion head coach who won just about everywhere he went, and will be admired for a long time for his gracious demeanor and love of the sport.

For so many others, Holtz will be remembered as an affable voice often alongside Rece Davis and Mark May who was constantly on the other side of the words “let’s throw it to the studio” on ESPN.

When there were only so many games on TV, there weren’t as many network hosts to be familiar with. More often than not, the important games were on ESPN. So people tuned into ESPN, and when there was a halftime show or something similar, Holtz was there offering his insight. And a lot of people listened.

He obviously had his X’s and O’s knowledge from over 40 years of coaching, and did well in offering his takes on what was happening on the gridiron. But he also was a character, a personality, and that’s what made him so great for TV.

Remember, this was the coach that, before the “Catholics vs. Convicts” game, told his Fighting Irish team “if I see anybody during the course of this football game do anything without class or show disrespect Notre Dame or anything else — you represent thousands, millions of people — you’re not only going to be pulled out of this game, you’re never going to play for Notre Game again. I want to see a class operation. After we win the game, if Miami wants to fight, fine. We’ll meet them in the alley. And if they do, you save Jimmy Johnson’s ass for me.”

If he could deliver lines like that, then weekly television appearances offered him countless opportunities for more zingers.

Holtz’s best work was done long after most of the games had ended on College Football Final. He would trade barbs with May about the stories and results of the day. He would give players helmet stickers, which functioned as atta-boys for anyone who did something spectacular that Saturday.

He and May would argue in front of Davis, who donned a judge’s robe, about the hot-button issues in college football. This wasn’t meant to be a foray into the silly debate shows, far from it. College Football Final was three guys just talking ball, only one of them had the power to declare a winner.

College Football Final was one of the best shows ESPN ever had. Always worth staying up late to watch Lou Holtz and Mark May. Rece Davis would sometimes wear judge robes and the trio chemistry will never be topped.

Holtz’s coaching successes endeared him to millions of Wolfpack, Razorbacks, Golden Gophers, Fighting Irish, and Gamecocks fans for his work mostly done before the turn of the century.

For another generation who had access to college football for 12 straight hours on Saturdays thanks to cable and satellite TV, Holtz was someone who saw what they saw, talked about what they would talk about, and gave opinions in a way never high-and-mighty but rather down to earth and relatable.

That work done on TV has no doubt inspired millions to absorb as much college football as possible. Or, put another way, to start the day with GameDay and finish with Pac-12 After Dark (or, for the real diehards, Hawaii home games).

Holtz was one of the first figures in the television sphere who was there watching it all and talking about it all. A generation of fans who take in as much of the sport as they possibly can owe him a debt of gratitude for making that process much more entertaining.