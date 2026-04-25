Anthony Hill Jr. picked in the 2nd round by the Tennessee Titans in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Texas Longhorns have sent yet another player to the NFL. Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was picked by the Tennessee Titans in the 2nd round (60th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. Hill, who declared after his junior season, finished his career with 249 career tackles.

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A member of Texas’ class of 2023, Hill played in 40 games in his Texas career. He saw significant time as a freshman, logging 67 tackles with 8.0 TFL and 5.0 sacks. He also had two passes defended and a forced fumble. He burst onto the scene during Texas’ win at Alabama, logging six tackles, with 2.0 sacks and a QB hurry. He was a FWAA freshman All-American and the co-Big 12 defensive freshman of the year.

Hill became a full-fledged All-American in 2024, earning second-team honors from the AFCA, the AP, The Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. He was a first-team All-SEC selection according to the AP and a second-team selection in the eyes of the league’s coaches. He led the SEC in tackles for loss in 2024 with 16.5 as part of a 113-tackle season. He also had 8.0 sacks, an interception, and four forced fumbles.

He was once again a first-team All-SEC selection in the AP’s eyes in 2025. He earned more second-team All-America accolades from the AP, the AFCA, and the FWAA as well as a place among the finalists for the Butkus Award. He tallied 69 tackles with 7.0 TFL and 4.0 sacks along with two interceptions, a pass defended, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble. Hill missed the final two games of the regular season as a result of an injury and opted out of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Hill is the first Longhorn linebacker taken since Jaylan Ford was picked in the fifth round in the 2024 draft.

Hill was ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect, the No. 2 linebacker, and the No. 4 player in Texas in the 2023 Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Hill as the No. 59 overall prospect, the No. 6 linebacker, and the No. 13 player in Texas.