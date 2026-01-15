Anthony Hill, Ryan Niblett named to ESPN's 2025 All-American second-team

Two Longhorns, LB Anthony Hill and returner Ryan Niblett, have been named second-team All-Americans by ESPN for the 2025 season.

Hill and Niblett join the likes of Kelvin Banks and Jahdae Barron in 2024, both of whom were on first team, as well as T’Vondre Sweat and Xavier Worthy in the 2023 class.

This isn’t the first time this duo of players has been recognized, as Niblett was named a first-teamer by the Football Writers Association of America as a return man. Hill earned second-team honors at a number of different publications, including the FWAA, AFCA and AP.

Hill was one of the most well-known linebackers in hte nation entering the year, having already been an All-American-level player in 2024. In 2025, Hill continued his campaign as one of the top second-level players in the nation, notching 69 tackles, seven for loss, with three interceptions and four sacks. He started in 10 games for the Longhorns and was a key factor on the defensive side of the ball in wins against teams like Oklahoma. Hill also earned Player of the Week Awards from both the Chuck Bednarik Award and Walter Camp Award for his four TFL, three sacks performance against Mississippi State later that month.

Speaking of Oklahoma, Niblett made his name known as a premier return man when he housed a punt in the Red River Rivalry. From there, Niblett became one of the most feared returners in the country, notching 476 total punt return yards on an absurd 22.7 average. He also returned a punt for a touchdown against Mississippi State, once again in a clutch fourth-quarter situation, this time aiding a Texas comeback effort in Starkville.

Hill and Niblett were the only two Longhorns on the list, leaving out players like Colin Simmons and Michael Taaffe, who had earned designations on other All-American lists.