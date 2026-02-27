Anthony Hill, Trey Moore post strong days at the NFL Combine

The first day of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis saw defensive linemen and linebackers go through physical testing and drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Two Longhorns were in action in Trey Moore and Anthony Hill, and both posted good outings in front of franchise owners, general managers, head coaches, scouts, and the eyes of the football world.

It’s fair to say that both Hill and Moore were overshadowed by a couple of players thought to be worthy of a top-five pick in Ohio State’s Sonny Styles and Texas Tech’s David Bailey. Styles posted one of the best combine outings ever and has teams rethinking if a linebacker is worth taking within the top five of a draft. Bailey backed up his strong Stanford and Texas Tech tape with good athletic testing. Defensive linemen and linebackers are set to do the bench press today.

Here’s a look at the individual days for Moore and Hill.

Anthony Hill Jr. is a LB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.93 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 25 out of 3215 LB from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run, bench tomorrow.https://t.co/ksrOJkUpsM pic.twitter.com/eyDKW5Xuqx — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 27, 2026

Though overshadowed by Styles, Hill had fantastic testing numbers and measurables. A reported bit of tightness after physical testing kept Hill from participating in position and agility drills, but for a player fighting to be among the first 32 picks Hill had the type of day he needed to have in Indy.

His 4.51 40-yard dash was third fastest behind Styles and TCU’s Kaleb Elarms-Orr. His 10-yard split was also third fastest behind the top mark of 1.56 set by Styles and TCU’s Namdi Obiazor. His 37-inch vertical jump was among the top-10 for linebackers. His 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump was the third-best mark. He did not participate in the three-cone drill or the shuttle.

For a player fighting to move from top-50 consideration to top-32, Hill accomplished plenty at the combine.

Trey Moore is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.77 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 252 out of 2046 DE from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run, bench tomorrow.https://t.co/hbTLZ4wsoI pic.twitter.com/RdQMngfZUS — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 26, 2026

Moore’s comparison to other defensive ends dinged him in the athleticism category but he still posted a very strong day despite having a grade three pec strain on his right side.

Among defensive ends, he had the fourth fastest 40-yard dash and 10-yard split with a 4.54 and 1.60, respectively. His 38.5-inch vertical was in the top 10 among EDGEs. So too was his 10-foot broad jump. Moore was the only defensive end to run the 20-yard shuttle and he logged a 4.43

Moore’s height and weight may ding him in MathBomb’s RAS score when compared to other EDGE prospects, but teams will understand that the role hybrid Moore played in college is a good fit for his usage in the NFL. All in all, Moore performed well despite an injury that limited the right side of his body.

Malik Muhammad, Jaylon Guilbeau, and Michael Taaffe are set to go through testing today while Moore and Hill finish up their combine responsibilities.