Anthony Pack Jr., Aiden Robbins take home SEC year-end awards

After two great debut seasons in burnt orange, Anthony Pack Jr. and Aiden Robbins were both announced as winners of year-end awards by the SEC on Monday. Pack was named freshman of the year while Robbins was the league’s newcomer of the year.

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Pack Jr. was a favorite among many to win SEC freshman of the year. After a fantastic season at the plate, he has walked out of his first regular season of conference play not only as a top freshman hitter, but a top hitter in the SEC regardless of class designation.

Pack Jr. was also named to the freshman All-SEC team and the All-SEC second-team. With most of his freshman year out of they way, Pack Jr. will be a player with sky-high expectations in the coming years. According to Perfect Game, he was tied for the highest ranked recruit to actually make it to campus. He has certainly lived up to the expectation, slashing .360/.479/.559 with seven home runs, 45 RBI, and 67 hits. He has 20 steals in 22 attempts.

Robbins proved he was worth every bit of the recognition and hype he received after portaling over from Seton Hall. Lauded as one of the best bats in the Big East, he proved that he could hang with the elite pitchers and still be a dangerous force in the toughest conference in college baseball.

Robbins showed he was likely one of the best grabs across the nation in 2026, slashing 348/.435/.697 in with 19 homers, 53 RBI, and 11 steals. His 70 hits lead the team.

Other postseason awards are listed below.

Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins, Texas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Georgia