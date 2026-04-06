Anthony Pack Jr. earns SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors

Anthony Pack Jr. received his first SEC weekly honors of the season on Monday after a great weekend at the plate. After slashing .727/.769/.909 on the road against South Carolina, he became the fifth Longhorn to earn SEC weekly honors. He shares the Freshman of the Week award with Blaize Ward out of Missouri.

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In the 12 games leading up to the South Carolina series, Pack Jr. had been suffering through a tough stretch at the plate, slashing .200/.368/.311 in the stretch from Ole Miss through the Texas State game.

In the three game series at South Carolina, he accumulated 8 hits on the weekend of play. He bumped his season batting average from the lowest point in the season of .278 to .324.

Pack Jr. became the third true freshman to garner 8 hits in a weekend series. The previous two Longhorns to achieve that mark were Eric Kennedy and Jared Thomas.

Pack Jr. will look to continue his hot streak at the plate in the four-hole spot, heading into a heated rivalry series on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Co-Player of the Week

Cade Arrambide, LSU

LSU’s Cade Arrambide batted .600 in three games last week with four homers, eight RBI, six runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage. Arrambide became just the fourth player in SEC history to hit four homers in a game in the Tigers’ series-clinching win at Tennessee on Sunday. He was 5-for-6 on the day with seven RBI, three solo homers and a grand slam that highlighted LSU’s 10-run outburst in the top of the 12th inning. His first homer came in the fifth inning with LSU trailing 5-0 and began the Tigers’ comeback from the deficit. His second homer in the seventh inning reduced Tennessee’s lead to 5-3, and his third homer gave LSU a 6-5 advantage in the top of the 11th.

Co-Player of the Week

Tre Phelps, Georgia

Georgia’s Tre Phelps led the Bulldogs to their first SEC road sweep over a top five opponent since at least 1990 as the Bulldogs swept No. 4 Mississippi State as part of a 4-0 week. Phelps hit .421 for the week (8-for-19) with three home runs, eight RBI, and six runs scored. He set the tone for the Mississippi State series with a three-run home run early in game one. Earlier in the week, Phelps capped an eight-run outburst with a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the14-9 win over Georgia State.

Pitcher of the Week

Aiden Sims, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Aiden Sims tossed a seven-inning shutout in the series-clinching win against Vanderbilt. In 7.0 innings pitched, Sims struck out eight batters, allowing just three hits and two walks, limiting hitters to a .125 batting average against in the contest. The win marked Sims’ third consecutive conference win.

Co-Freshman of the Week

Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Texas’ Anthony Pack Jr. reached safely in 10 of his 13 plate appearances in the series win at South Carolina. Pack Jr. slashed .727/.769/.909 and mounted eight hits across the three-game set vs. the Gamecocks. The rookie tallied three consecutive multi-hit performances, delivering the game-winning two-run double in the series-securing 4-1 victory on Saturday.

Co-Freshman of the Week

Blaize Ward, Missouri

Missouri’s Blaize Ward hit .615 for the week (8-for-13) with a triple, six RBI and a pair of runs scored, notching three multi-hit games. In the series win over No. 24 Kentucky, Ward hit .667 (6-for-9) with a pair of RBI and two multi-hit games, including a 3-for-3 performance in the series-clinching win over the Wildcats on Sunday afternoon, in addition to a pair of HBP.