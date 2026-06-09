Anthony Pack Jr., Sam Cozart named Freshman All-Americans by the NCBWA

The Texas Longhorns are headed to Omaha, and the 39th trip to the College World Series didn’t come without the help of two fantastic freshmen that were honored by the NCBWA on Monday. Both Anthony Pack Jr. and Sam Cozart have been top freshmen in the SEC, and now have received national recognition for their efforts.

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This marks the second straight year that the Longhorns have had a NCBWA first-team freshman All-American on the roster. Dylan Volantis earned the honor last season.

Pack Jr. has been one of the best freshman batters in the country with a batting average of .359, leading the Longhorns. He has 11 home runs, and 20 stolen bases, swiping bags with an 87% success rate. He is tied for the team lead in doubles with 16, and leads all Texas batters with at least 20 at bats with a .485 on base percentage. He’s one of a select few batters with more walks than strikeouts.

Cozart has been a freak of nature on the mound, and that isn’t just a reference to his size 18 feet or his mature look with a fully grown beard. He has been simply dominant for the Longhorns. With an ERA of just 1.65 and a WHIP of .69, finding success as a batter against Cozart has been a rare accomplishment that few can lay claim to. Only allowing a .132 batting average, his OBP allowed (.219) is lower than multiple star pitchers’ batting average allowed. He has also struck out 71 batters to just 12 walks in just 49.0 innings pitched.

When comparing Cozart to the season Volantis put together last year, the burly freshman paces past the lefty on multiple advanced categories. Both sit nearly side by side in the areas Cozart doesn’t.

Next year’s squad will see at least one addition from this list as well. Freshman transfer Texas Tech Linkin Garcia also made the All-American list, and is set to join the Longhorns for the 2027 season in the infield.

Texas is going to need both Cozart and Pack Jr. if the Longhorns want to accomplish their preseason goal of being the national champions.