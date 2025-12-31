Arch Manning records 11th 3,000-yard season in Texas QB history

Texas quarterback Arch Manning records the 11th 3,000 passing yards year in a season in the first half of today’s Citrus Bowl.

Manning has been stellar in his first season as the starting QB in Austin. He’s 227-of-370 passing, 2,492 yards and 32 total touchdowns coming into this game.

The Longhorns’ career list is impressive.

1. Coly McCoy, 2008 – 3,859

2. Sam Ehlinger, 2019 – 3,663

3. Colt McCoy, 2009 – 3,521

4. Quinn Ewers, 2023 – 3,479

5. Quinn Ewers, 2024 – 3,472

6. Major Applewhite, 1999 – 3,357

7. Colt McCoy, 2007 – 3,303

8. Sam Ehlinger, 2018 – 3,292

9. Chris Simms, 2002 – 3,207

10. Vince Young, 2005 – 3036

11. Arch Manning, 2025, 3,000 and counting.

Arch Manning has surpassed 3,000 passing yards on the season, becoming the 7th Longhorn QB to throw for 3K in a season — joining Colt McCoy (2007, '08, '09), Sam Ehlinger (2018, '19), Quinn Ewers (2023, '24), Major Applewhite (1999), Chris Simms (2002) & Vince Young (2005)🤘🏼 — John Bianco (@UT_Bianco) December 31, 2025

Manning is the scion of one of America’s top sporting families. Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, and the grandson of Archie. Peyton, Eli and Archie were all-SEC stars who reached the NFL. Eli won two Super Bowl MVPs, while Peyton landed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Arch’s father is the host of “The Manning Hour” on Fox Sports and is also the principal and senior managing director of investor relations for AJ Capital Partners. Arch has two siblings – May Manning and Heid Manning. Heid is a Class of 2024 offensive line recruit at Isidore Newman. May was a competitive volleyball player in high school.

