Arch Manning records 11th 3,000-yard season in Texas QB history
Texas quarterback Arch Manning records the 11th 3,000 passing yards year in a season in the first half of today’s Citrus Bowl.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]
Manning has been stellar in his first season as the starting QB in Austin. He’s 227-of-370 passing, 2,492 yards and 32 total touchdowns coming into this game.
Top 10
- 1Trending
Duke Spitgate
Landen King tossed for spitting
- 2New
Transfer Portal Intel
Deuce Knight, Cam Coleman, more
- 3
Nick Saban
Rant on state of college sports
- 4Hot
Deuce Knight
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 5
Kirk Herbstreit
Questions bowl over-saturation
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The Longhorns’ career list is impressive.
1. Coly McCoy, 2008 – 3,859
2. Sam Ehlinger, 2019 – 3,663
3. Colt McCoy, 2009 – 3,521
4. Quinn Ewers, 2023 – 3,479
5. Quinn Ewers, 2024 – 3,472
6. Major Applewhite, 1999 – 3,357
7. Colt McCoy, 2007 – 3,303
8. Sam Ehlinger, 2018 – 3,292
9. Chris Simms, 2002 – 3,207
10. Vince Young, 2005 – 3036
11. Arch Manning, 2025, 3,000 and counting.
On3 Personal Life
Manning is the scion of one of America’s top sporting families. Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, and the grandson of Archie. Peyton, Eli and Archie were all-SEC stars who reached the NFL. Eli won two Super Bowl MVPs, while Peyton landed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Arch’s father is the host of “The Manning Hour” on Fox Sports and is also the principal and senior managing director of investor relations for AJ Capital Partners. Arch has two siblings – May Manning and Heid Manning. Heid is a Class of 2024 offensive line recruit at Isidore Newman. May was a competitive volleyball player in high school.
Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!
InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.
Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
- Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
- Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
- High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
- Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski’s preferred concepts
- So much more!
SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!
Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.