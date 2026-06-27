Arch Manning believes the Longhorns have "a bunch of playmakers" and he'll need to "let them eat"

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is in Thibodaux, La. for the 30th edition of the Manning Passing Academy. Founded by his grandfather Archie Manning, the entire Manning clan of Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper show up to Nicholls State University to teach the next generation how to play what Steve Sarkisian has called the most important position in sports.

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“Growing up with this camp every year, it’s like a family reunion,” Manning said. “I get excited to come back every year, learn more, and spend time with family and other college quarterbacks. It’s a blessing.”

The opportunity for Manning to learn from other college QBs is an important part of the event. That includes speaking with a handful he’ll compete against in 2026.

“I think it’s always good to pick other college quarterback’s brain, see how they do stuff at their school, what their offseason looks like, film watching,” Manning said. “I’m always asking questions to try to improve my game.”

In 2026, an improvement in his game would make for a special campaign. That’s especially true with players like Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, Ryan Wingo, Raleek Brown, and Emmett Mosley V around him. What does Manning believe must be done to help those players succeed?

“I think we’ve got a bunch of playmakers,” Manning said. “Just got to go let them eat every game and see what happens.”

On3’s Wilson Alexander was in Thibodeaux and labeled Manning as one of the standouts among college signal-callers from the 2026 version of the Manning Passing Academy. Even without that allotment of playmakers present in Louisiana, Manning delivered a quality performance.

Arch Manning chucked a deep ball down the right sideline with a tight spiral and hit a receiver in stride. It was probably his best throw of the night. Manning had a couple uneven moments — he overthrew the 18-yard comeback and missed the golf carts several times in the competition — but he did enough good things to make this list. Oddly enough, Manning was the only one who had to deal with a hostile crowd. A section of the campers booed and chanted “overrated” at him during the competition.

Last year in 13 games, Manning was 248-for-404 for 3163 yards with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 10 touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown as well.

In his career, Manning is 311-for-499 for 4132 yards with 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has 514 career rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

A 2026 Heisman contender, On3 ranks Manning as the No. 10 overall player in college football and the No. 4 quarterback.