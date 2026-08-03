Texas duo Arch Manning, Cam Coleman named to 2026 Maxwell Award watch list

Texas might have one of the best quarterback-wide receiver tandems in the country this season. The duo got some national publicity Monday.

Arch Manning and Cam Coleman are on the 2026 Maxwell Award watch list. The Maxwell Award is given annually to the best all-around college football player in the country.

Arch Manning and Cam Coleman have been named to the Maxwell Award watchlist list 🤘 @MaxwellFootball pic.twitter.com/mHiDm9FA2r — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 3, 2026

Manning, of course, began to play almost as well as any signal caller in the nation in the latter half of the 2025 season, his first as a full-time starter at Texas. He finished the season with 3,163 passing yards with 26 touchdown passes and only 7 interceptions. He also ran for 399 yards and 10 more touchdowns. Fourteen of the touchdown tosses and 2 of the interceptions came in the final seven games of the season, including the bowl game victory over Michigan.

As for Coleman, he didn’t get much of a fair shake at Auburn because of quarterback problems there. And yet, he still produced at an impressive clip with 56 catches, 708 yards and 5 touchdowns on a Tigers team that went 5-7. In 2024, Coleman finished with 37 catches, 598 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Texas pulled Coleman from the portal with every intent of making him WR No. 1. Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosely return as a pair of players who were productive last season, but they could be even more so if Coleman is indeed Manning’s go-to guy. Coleman’s presence takes pressure off the other two and frees them up to be game changers.

So while Coleman might not win the Maxwell Award — only four Texas players (Tommy Nobis, Ricky Williams, Vince Young and Colt McCoy) have since the inception of the honor in 1937 — his value is immense to the operation of the Longhorn offense this season. He also gives Manning a very good shot of becoming the third Texas quarterback to claim the award considering all of the options he’ll have when dropping back in his second season as a starter.

There is much more to the Texas offense than just Manning and Coleman — good and bad. But so much of what transpires on this side of the ball for the Longhorns this year will go through them. There is a real chance national pundits will be talking about Manning and Coleman as one of the most dangerous duos in college football by the middle of September.

And that’s why they’re both on the preseason Maxwell Award watch list. Here is a look at the entire list, which includes 81 of the best players in the nation.

2026 Maxwell Award watch list