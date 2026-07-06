Arch Manning Grew Throughout the Season, But There's Another Level

We can see Arch Manning leveled up, but there’s one more gear needed.

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The video provides an in-depth analysis of Arch Manning’s performance as the Texas Longhorns’ quarterback during the past season, focusing especially on his growth, strengths, and areas for improvement. Early in the season, Arch showed volatility with a tendency to make risky decisions, which was reflected in a high number of turnover-worthy plays. However, over time, he exhibited significant maturity by protecting the football much better, reducing these risky plays while still making aggressive, NFL-level deep throws. The hosts compared Arch’s first-year-as-starter struggles and improvement trajectory to other quarterbacks like Quinn Ewers and Brock Purdy, emphasizing Arch’s ability to maintain a high ceiling while improving ball security—contrasting with others whose playmaking diminished as coaches urged safer play.

Key metrics such as turnover-worthy plays, big-time throws, and average depth of target demonstrate that Arch was not merely playing a safe, screen-heavy offense, but consistently challenged defenses vertically, especially in the latter part of the season and against top-tier teams.

Analysis highlighted a pivotal moment during the Florida game where Arch appeared to “turn the corner” in terms of pocket presence and decision-making, even under extreme pressure from a weak offensive line. Nonetheless, the video acknowledges that Arch’s short game remains a notable weakness, particularly in completing short-yardage throws and RPO (run-pass option) situations—an area critical for sustained offensive success and one often scrutinized by NFL scouts.

In conclusion, the hosts maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook on Arch Manning’s future, suggesting that with improvement in his short passing game and better offensive support, he could fulfill the high expectations placed on him. The analysis is supported with detailed stats and contextual insights, countering certain critiques that labeled the Texas offense as screen-centric or suggested Arch’s limitations were fixed.

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