Arch Manning explains his return to Texas, knows he has a lot more football left to play in burnt orange

Earlier this month, it was reported that Texas QB Arch Manning was set to return to the Texas Longhorns for the 2026 CFB season.

It didn’t come as much of a surprise to many close to the decision. It’s felt like his, and his family’s, plan has always been to stay four years with the program, spending two of them as a starting quarterback.

Manning hadn’t gotten the chance to talk to the media since the end of November, when the Longhorns took down Texas A&M for their ninth win of the season in their final regular-season game. He was clearly pleased with his offense’s performance after that game, but more than anything, he knew the team had come a long way.

That’s because, for the first half of the year, Manning and the Longhorns really struggled. The losses to Ohio State and Florida were tough for a team that made the College Football Playoff last year to swallow. His performances against UTEP and Kentucky were nothing to write home about, either.

Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the nation to end the year—and the stats back that up—it’s clear that this season was incomplete for Manning. He wants to play better for a full season, and he expected to be playing in the College Football Playoff.

So when he was asked about his decision to return to school for the 2026 season, his answer was simple.

“I felt like I developed a lot this year, especially toward the back half,” Manning said. “I want to keep it going. There’s no reason to leave. I think I’ve got a lot more football left to play, and I’m excited to still be a part of this team.”

Manning is one of two notable upperclassmen to announce their return for 2026, with safety Jelani McDonald posting on Instagram this past week his intentions to be a part of the 2026 team under defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

“Like Mookie (Taaffe) said, trying to come in and go get a natty—that’s always a part of it,” McDonald said. “But just becoming a better man and football player overall, that’s a goal of mine. Being well prepared, or way more prepared than what I would be coming out this year. Thinking about the future.”

While Manning and McDonald are focused on the game at hand, it’s hard not to be excited about what the future holds for Texas. They’ve locked in two returning stars—veterans, captains of this program—and one of them wields the power to take Texas’ offense to a level we haven’t yet seen under Steve Sarkisian.

Manning is just getting started in Austin, and after his 15th start in burnt orange on Wednesday, he’ll be able to reflect on what has been a developmental season for himself and the offense he’ll return to in 2026.