Arch Manning named to Davey O’Brien Award’s Postseason Great 8
The Top 5 players in Texas' portal class range from stars to superstars and includes 2-3 high level NFL talents and one very important...
What to know about Texas' draft prospects as the NFL Draft cycle begins for 2026...
Colin Simmons is a terror off the edge. Let's see exactly how he dominates opposing offenses....
Many love to quibble on whether or not Texas was truly "all in." Or, just what does all in mean for that matter? Whether or not one thinks Texas is...
Cam Coleman's Vanderbilt tape is one you have to watch and enjoy if you're looking forward to the 2026 Texas football season...
Cam Coleman's Vanderbilt tape is one you have to watch and enjoy if you're looking forward to the 2026 Texas football season
Texas' offensive line is much improved for the 2026 season, with no factor playing a bigger role than the experience added in the trenches...
Texas added WKU interior offensive lineman Laurence Seymore to lock down a starting guard spot. He brings veteran snaps, leverage and power, and the...
Western Kentucky OL Laurance Seymore has signed with Texas, his rep Derek Lora at 3 Strand Sports tell Inside Texas. Seymore was a second-team...
Trevor Goosby, Colin Simmons, Rasheem Biles and Ryan Niblett all make their way onto the On3 Way too early All American first team for 2026...
What will Texas' O-line identify be in 2026 and will it be good enough for Texas to make a credible run at the national championship?...
Grading Texas football's offseason retention goals, and how well Texas did at keeping their best players in town for 2026....
Lane Kiffin has quickly applied his Ole Miss blueprint for building contenders from the transfer portal to LSU with an expanded pool of resources. Are...
Can Texas lean into its strengths to make up for some potential roster holes?
A quick perusal of the University of Texas job board lists these positions with the football program as currently available....
Endries, Campbell, Burke and Guilbeau shine at the East-Weast Shrine Bowl practices ahead of the big game on Tuesday...
Re-live Hollywood Smothers' best game as a Wolfpack this past year, taking down Virginia with 140 yards of rushing...
Who are we overlooking amongst the big name portal additions?
Last spring had to have been a whirlwind for Jonah Williams. From enrolling at Texas and immediately joining Jim Schlossnagle's baseball program...
The 2025 season is barely in the rearview and sadly didn't extend into 2026. Though the season fell short of expectations, it ended up being a pretty...
The 2025 season is barely in the rearview and sadly didn’t extend into 2026. Though the season fell short of expectations, it ended up being a pretty...
With the Seattle Seahawks winning the NFC Championship and the New England Patriots taking home the AFC Championship, a former Texas Longhorns player...
What Arthur Smith's move to Ohio State means for the Buckeyes, the Longhorns and next year's CFB season...
Both Ryan Wingo and Steve Sarkisian benefit greatly from the addition of Cam Coleman in returning the offense to its 2023 glory days...
Cam Coleman is going through a process this spring that'll look somewhat familiar....