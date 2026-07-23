Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns ready for big 2026 season at SEC Media Days

Texas quarterback Arch Manning may have the most expectations of any player in college football for 2026. And you wouldn’t know it talking to him.

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The New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman signal-caller is in his element at the SEC Media Days in Tampa, FL, this week.

What was the biggest thing he learned last season?

“Just having more experience under my belt,” Manning said on the SEC Network. “Just going through some rough games and good games, getting those experiences. We’re moving forward one day at a time right now.”

How does the team handle the expectations of national championship or bust?

“We’re excited for this team, this year,” Manning said. “We’re going to keep chopping wood and getting better every day. I’m blessed to have good coaches and teammates supporting me through the rough times.”

The Horns added Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, and others to a strong offense. How does he handle the offensive weapons that Steve Sarksian has equipped him with?

“It’s a good problem to have when you’ve got talent like that (Coleman, Wingo), at the wideout position,” said Manning. “We’ve also have really good RBs. We’re fired up. Those guys are really hard workers and they’re good guys. We can’t wait.”

Coleman definitely stands out.

Arch Manning on Cam Coleman:



“Obviously he’s a very good athlete, freak athlete. Very hard worker, we’re excited to have him.” pic.twitter.com/kPWRXsk89i — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) July 23, 2026

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