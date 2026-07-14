Arch Manning, Trevor Goosby, Colin Simmons representing Texas at SEC Media Days

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, offensive lineman Trevor Goosby, and defensive end Colin Simmons will join Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian in Tampa, Fla. next week at SEC Media Days.

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Manning, a junior from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman, is entering his second season as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback. In 2025, Manning started all 13 games last year and was 248-for-404 for 3163 yards and 26 touchdowns over seven interceptions. He also rushed for 10 touchdowns and had a receiving touchdown. In his career, he’s logged 50 total touchdowns and 4650 total yards.

A junior from Melissa (Texas), Goosby started at left tackle in all 13 games last year. In 847 total snaps, he logged a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 83.3. He was named a first-team All-SEC offensive lineman by the SEC’s coaches in 2025.

Simmons racked up 43 tackles with 15.5 for loss and a SEC-leading 12.0 sacks last year. Simmons was a second-team All-American last year according to the WCFF and was a first-team All-SEC selection according to the league’s coaches.

Alabama

Zabien Brown, DB

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Bray Hubbard, DB

Arkansas

Caden Kitler, OL

Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE

Sutton Smith, RB

Auburn

Champ Anthony, DB

Byrum Brown, QB

Alex McPherson, K

Florida

Jadan Baugh, RB

Myles Graham, LB

Vernell Brown III, WR

Georgia

Drew Bobo, OL

Gunner Stockton, QB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Kentucky

Ty Bryant, S

Kenny Minchey, QB

Willie Rodriguez, TE

LSU

TJ Dottery, LB

Trey’Dez Green, TE

Whit Weeks, LB

Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Will Echoles, DT

Kewan Lacy, RB

Mississippi State

Anthony Evans III, WR

Kelley Jones, CB

Kamario Taylor, QB

Missouri

Cayden Green, OL

Jamal Roberts, RB

Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL

Taylor Wein, DL

South Carolina

Nyck Harbor, WR

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Peyton Williams, DB

Tennessee

DeSean Bishop, RB

Arion Carter, LB

Jeremiah Telander, LB

Texas

Trevor Goosby, OL

Arch Manning, QB

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas A&M

Daymion Sanford, LB

Marcus Ratcliffe, S

Marcel Reed, QB

Vanderbilt

Sedrick Alexander, RB

Issa Ouattara, DL

Junior Sherrill, WR