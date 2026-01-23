Arch Manning underwent offseason surgery, per Texas
The College Football Playoff is expected to remain a 12-team event in 2026, On3 reports. Friday was the deadline for the College Football Playoff...
Friday, January 23 is an important deadline, and it doesn't have to do with the transfer portal.
What conferences and teams have acquired the portal entrants from the 2025 Texas team during the 2026 portal cycle...
Here's what Texas can use and set aside to get over the top....
Texas had five players make Clark Brooks' Way-Too-Early Top 100 college football players for the 2026 season on Thursday, with Colin Simmons, Cam...
At what point did you regain your faith in Arch Manning? Was it after the Sam Houston beating, where Manning's uncomfortable body language suddenly...
With the addition of Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback MJ Morris on Thursday, the Texas Longhorns quarterback room has the pieces and numbers...
Texas adds Coastal Carolina transfer QB MJ Morris to boost veteran depth behind Arch Manning. With experience in multiple schemes and time under...
Texas has signed Coastal Carolina QB MJ Morris, per On3's Pete Nakos.
Did Texas succeed in adding the right players in the transfer portal to right its wrongs from the last two seasons in Austin?...
Let's see how this season's defense sets up future success. Join Drew Kelson and Jett Bush as they detail what to look for from Will Muschamp....
How did Texas' No. 12 ranking from the AP poll compare to other polls and computer rankings?...
Hero Kanu's return to Columbus made for a performance to remember early in the Texas Longhorns 2025 season...
These new players can contribute early and factored into Texas' decisions for the 2026 season....
Graceson Littleton made his presence known to the college football world after a phenomenal first game of his college career...
A hard fought game resulted in an Indiana national title and one of the greatest achievements in sports history....
The expansion to 12 teams competing for the College Football Playoff has been a positive development for the college football world...
Texas continues to bring some of the state's top underclassmen receivers through Austin, and Duncanville 2027 wideout Trenton Yancey was the latest
Texas finished ranked No. 12 in the final Associated Press top 25, marking Steve Sarkisian's fourth consecutive ranked finish and third straight...
Throughout all of my portal discussions over the last few weeks, three true freshmen were routinely brought up. The staff is so high on them already...
The dust has barely settled on the 2025 college football season, yet there are already odds on the 2026 national champion available for those...
Indiana just overcame "Blue Chip Ratio" theory, 100 years of history, and a strong Miami team to win its first ever National Championship. The...
Now that the Indiana Hoosiers have won the 2025 national championship, college football enters the long offseason. But in 228 days, Texas will kick...
Texas looking good for next year according to On3. Are the Longhorns ranked properly?
Updating Texas Football's 2026 roster tracker, and finding key takeaways after nearly three weeks of portal madness....