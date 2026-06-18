Arch Manning will yet again be a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy
Every year, the Manning family hosts the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University in Thibodeaux, La. Some of the best college and high school quarterbacks from around the country flock to south Louisiana to learn the finer points of the position from Archie, Eli, and Peyton Manning.
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Attending the MPA has been a yearly event for Texas quarterback Arch Manning, whose first appearance after committing to Texas in 2022 was in Thibodeaux. Arch Manning will be at the MPA again as he and other top college quarterbacks headline the list of counselors for the 2026 MPA.
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This is the 30th MPA, and the big names will be in attendance to help mark the occasion. According to Nola.com and confirmed by On3’s Wilson Alexander, here’s who will be in attendance.
- Steve Angeli, Syracuse
- Bear Bachmeier, BYU
- CJ Bailey, NC State
- Ryan Browne, Purdue
- CJ Carr, Notre Dame
- Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
- Noah Fifita, Arizona
- Kevin Jennings, SMU
- Kyle Lowe, Southeastern Louisiana
- Jayden Maiava, USC
- Owen McCown, UTSA
- Alberto Mendoza, Georgia Tech
- Arch Manning, Texas
- Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal
- Julian Sayin, Ohio State
- Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- KaMario Taylor, Mississippi State
- Conner Weigman, Houston
- Demond Williams, Washington
Players from the Longhorns’ 2026 schedule include Chambliss, McCown, Sayin, and Taylor.
Manning Passing Academy runs from June 25 to June 28.
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