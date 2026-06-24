Arch Manning's EA College Football 2027 launch ratings revealed

As EA Sports doles out more and more information about the soon-to-be released College Football 27 video game, more and more details are coming out about the players set to digitally wear burnt orange. EA Sports released launch ratings for top offensive players on Wednesday, including stats for current Longhorns Arch Manning, Cam Coleman, and Trevor Goosby.

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Manning was rated 91 overall and was the No. 6 quarterback.

Some of Manning’s 90+ attributes were…

Acceleration – 90

Injury – 94

Stamina – 93

Toughness – 91

Break Sack – 90

Throw Power – 97

Throw Accuracy Mid – 90

Throw Accuracy Deep – 92

Play Action – 91

Arch Manning's ratings for the initial release of EA College Sports 27 have been revealed pic.twitter.com/0arRGAxj52 — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) June 24, 2026

Manning trailed Oregon’s Dante Moore (95), Ohio State’s Julian Sayin (94), Ole Miss’s Trinidad Chambliss (93), USC’s Jayden Maiava (92), and Notre Dame’s CJ Carr (92) in overall rating.

Manning was tied with Miami’s Darian Mensah at 91 and was ahead of other 90s in LSU’s Sam Leavitt and Arizona’s Noah Fifita. Oklahoma’s John Mateer rounded out the top ten at 89 overall.

Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith earned the first 99 overall ever given out to a player at the game’s launch. Not too far behind Smith was Miami’s Malachi Toney at 96 overall then Coleman at 92. Coleman was tied with Florida State’s Duce Robinson and Rutgers’ KJ Duff.

Coleman’s 90+ attributes were…

Speed – 93

Acceleration – 94

Agility – 97

Jumping – 98

Injury – 94

Stamina – 90

Toughness – 94

Change of Direction – 94

Juke Move – 91

Spectacular Catch – 97

Cam Coleman's ratings for the initial release of EA College Sports 27 have been revealed pic.twitter.com/7XVp0WNWcu — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) June 24, 2026

Goosby was the third highest rated left tackle behind Indiana’s Carter Smith and Missouri’s Cayden Green. Goosby carried a 94 overall rating.

His 90+ attributes were

Strength – 92

Injury – 92

Stamina – 91

Toughness – 96

Run Block – 90

Pass Block – 92

Impact Blocking – 93

Run Block Finesse – 92

Pass Block Power – 94

Pass Block Finesse – 90

Lead Block – 93

Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown missed the top-10 cut for running back. Ole Miss’s Kewan Lacey and Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy led the group of rushers at 96 overall. No Longhorns at left guard, center, right guard, right tackle, or tight end were included in Wednesday’s release of 70 players’ attributes and ratings.

More details about the game are scheduled to be released throughout the week. Ratings can be found here.