Are changes to the targeting rule on the horizon?

The NCAA announced Thursday that the Division I football rules subcommittee has “proposed a one-year trial rule to modify the penalty structure when players are called for targeting.”

The recommendation would remove the one half suspension given to players for the first half of the game following when a player is flagged for targeting in the second half, so long as it is the first offense in a year.

If a player is flagged for targeting for the second time in a season in the second half of a game, he would be suspended the first half of the next game.

If a player receives a third targeting penalty, he would have to miss the entirety of the next game.

Currently, players who are ejected for targeting in the first half of a game miss only the second half of that same game. Players who are ejected for targeting in the second half of a game miss the first half of the next game.

The FBS Oversight Committee is scheduled to review rule recommendations March 19, per the release.

“This continues the evolution of our targeting rule and balances the important safety impact with an appropriate penalty structure,” said A.J. Edds, rules subcommittee chair and vice president of football administration for the Big Ten Conference. “We will closely monitor this one-year adjustment, and the committee believes it is important to enhance the progressive penalty to ensure proper coaching and player education.”

There would be an appeal structure for players who receive their second targeting flag in a given year.

According to the NCAA, a conference has the option to initiate an appeals process after a player’s second targeting offense. The appeal, which can cover the first and second targeting offenses, would be sent to the NCAA national coordinator of football officials, who would then facilitate a video review.

There were other changes proposed.

The rules subcommittee proposed that players wear leg coverings from the top of their shoes to the bottom of their pants.

So, Texas players would have to wear white calf sleeves below their white pants. Failure to comply would result in a player having to leave for at least one down to correct the issue, as well as a warning issued to the team. A second offense would result in a five-yard penalty. Any further offense would result in a 15-yard penalty.

Another interesting proposal is the fair catch kick. If a player were to call for a fair catch, say, at midfield, then his team can attempt a free kick at goal. The kicker would need a holder and would not be able to use a tee. The NFL currently has a similar rule in place. Former Longhorn Cameron Dicker recorded a fair catch free kick in 2024 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

A rare fair catch free kick results in a Cameron Dicker 57-yard FG for the @Chargers 🤯



It's the first free kick FG since 1976! pic.twitter.com/yb0cyPuKnR — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024

Among other proposals, the most interesting is an alteration to the offensive pass interference rule. The proposal would change it from a 15-yard penalty to a 10-yard penalty.

Other rules proposals, per the NCAA