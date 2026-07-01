Are the Texas Longhorns the most talented team in college baseball headed into the 2027 season?

The Texas Longhorns are in a great position for the 2027 season with one of the most talented rosters in Division I baseball. Whether you are looking at the 2027 college draft prospects or the 2028 college draft prospects, the Longhorns have a host of potential pros according to Over-Slot’s rankings.

2027 Top College Prospects

The Texas Longhorns have the most top 2027 draft prospects, and UT is the only school with five total players in the top 30 of Over-Slot’s rankings. The next highest total for a single team in the top 30 are Texas A&M and Mississippi State with three each. The Longhorns are one of three schools to hold six players in the top 100. Tennessee has six as well and LSU leads the way with seven.

It’s not just from the portal. Though transfers have bumped Texas up in terms of total high-end 2027 draft prospects, the Horns already boasted three top-30 prospects from players set to return.

Let’s look at where the Longhorns come in with 2027 draft prospects.

No. 8 Adrian Rodriguez

Even without having a fully healthy season so far at Texas, Rodriguez has remained a top 2027 prospect. He has excellent size, and, when healthy, should return to switch hitting. He’s also a strong defensive prospect. He will head into the 2027 season as one of the top college shortstops, if not the highest rated.

No. 15 Linkin Garcia

Garcia is the first of the transfers in this category and he offers a lot of upside for the Texas Longhorns. He also has excellent size at 6-foot-5, 220lbs. He will project as a shortstop at the next level, but will get to display some positional versatility playing the hot-corner for the Longhorns in the 2027 season. His bat offers some excellent exit velocities and if he can learn to lift the ball under Troy Tulowitzki, his name could climb in the 2027 rankings.

No. 24 Dylan Volantis

Volantis coming in this low as the 11th ranked pitcher in the 2027 draft is interesting, but he will get to prove his stuff once again. He has a host of All-America honors to his name and is one of the best Friday night arms in college baseball. Regardless of what the rankings say, Texas fans will be more than confident when No. 99 trots out onto the mound in 2027.

No. 29 Sam Cozart

Cozart was just as excellent in his closer role as Volantis was the previous season… if not slightly better. But that’s an argument for a different day. Cozart will be stepping into a weekend spot for the Longhorns in the 2027 season, and he will hope to enjoy the same level of success that Volantis did in that transition. With Cozart and Volantis in the weekend rotation, few teams will boast a 1-2 punch as good as the one in Austin.

No. 30 Ian Armstrong

Armstrong is about as close to Texas bringing back Carson Tinney without bringing back Carson Tinney. Both were underrated and not recruited highly in high school. Both came to the Texas roster displaying excellent exit velocities with potential upside to the pull side, and both displayed a high level of defensive ability behind the plate. His ability to barrel up the ball is elite, and he ranks as a top defensive catcher with an elite ability to frame. Texas fans and pitchers will likely quickly fall in love with Armstrong being a Longhorn.

No. 98 Brett Crossland

The last of the Longhorns to land on the top 100, Crossland offers a strong presence on the mound with a fastball that matches his energy. Not only does his four-seam have very little drop, making it appear as if it is rising, it has good horizontal break to go along with some excellent velocity. If Max Weiner can help him improve his location and control, and develop an elite off-speed pitch, he could soar up these rankings and be a massive threat on the mound for Texas.

2028 Top College Prospects

Texas looks to remain one of the top teams when it comes to talent in the 2028 collegiate draft class, though there is a long way to go before we get to the 2028 draft.

Still, let’s look at the Longhorns in the top 100 of the 2028 college draft rankings.

No. 7 Anthony Pack Jr.

Tulowitzki has done a great job coaching Pack to lift the ball in the air and do more than just pull the ball over the right field fence. That isn’t the only transformation that took place. Pack Jr. immediately got to work and gained good weight under the guidance of Matt Couch and added some power to his swing. He has some work to do in the field, but he is a natural athlete and obviously has excellent hand/eye coordination. The SEC freshman of the year will look to be a top pick in the 2028 MLB draft.

No. 30 Michael Winter

Winter entered the Texas roster with a handful of other exciting prospects on the mound, and the scuttlebutt was that the staff was probably the highest on him. He got sick and lost a ton of weight (similar to Ruger Riojas in 2025), and that clearly affected him on the mound. He is a player that has an excellent fastball as well as multiple plus off-speed pitches to pair along with it. Winter probably has the most complete mix of pitches among all of the Texas pitchers and will be a highly touted arm in the 2028 class.

No. 85 Brody Walls

Walls was a solid pitcher for the Longhorns in the 2026 season and pitched in high leverage games. The data shows a solid mix of pitches and a fastball that can get to the mid-to-upper 90s. He doesn’t have a massive frame like Volantis or Cozart, but he is a good athlete who can throw the ball well. Texas will look to increase his output in 2027.

When you combine the two college draft prospect lists, the Texas Longhorns are the only school to hold more than five top 30 prospects.

Texas likely feels confident in their ability to land a handful of the high school prospects, only adding to the elite level of talent already listed.