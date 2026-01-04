Arkansas transfer portal DT Ian Geffrard commits to Texas

After Arkansas redshirt junior defensive tackle Ian Geffrard entered the NCAA transfer portal, he immediately visited the Texas Longhorns. He made the burnt orange pick on Sunday. Geffrard committed to Texas over SMU, Auburn, and Kentucky.

Geffrard played his high school football at Whitefield Academy in Mableton, Georgia, where he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He had been the 1,192nd-ranked player overall and the 73rd-ranked offensive tackle in that recruiting cycle.

But when he arrived in Fayetteville, he would flip around and play on the defensive line. He would choose to go to Arkansas over several other offers, including Auburn, Boston College, and Mississippi State.

Geffrard would play in four games in 2023, including three SEC contests. In 2024, he played in all 12 games while in 2025, he was a 12-game starter for the Razorbacks.

The 2025 season was by far the best of Geffrard’s career. He notched 25 total tackles, including 4.0 tackles for a loss. He also had a pass defended during the season.

Geffrard posted an overall defensive grade of 72.8 with a 74.8 run defense grade and 64.4 pass rush grade, according to PFF.

