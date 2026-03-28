Ashton Larson walks off Oklahoma to win the Red River series

Tied at three, and an intentional walk in front of him, all eyes were on Ashton Larson.

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With so much going on between a near ejection, a passed ball and Casey Borba being gifted a free base, Larson had the fate of the Red River series in his hands. Any out, and Oklahoma would have another chance at a win, and Texas would have runners stranded again.

Instead, he did this:

Larson rarely faces lefties, and yet, in the biggest moment of his Texas career, he laced a ball to the opposite side, scoring Temo Becerra.

Pandemonium ensued.

Shirts ripped. Fans screaming OU Sucks and a convoy of Longhorns heading towards the Yeti Yard to scale the wall, Texas had won its second game of the weekend series, 4-3, and earned the series win over the rival Sooners.

“It was awesome. It was awesome being in that spot, and being able to come through,” Larson said. “We fought so hard as a team throughout that entire night. Luke (Harrison) did an incredible job, and then (Sam) Coz(art) backing it up on the pitching and our offense just continued to fight. So coming up in that spot was just awesome. And give God all the glory.”

It was a glorious win for the Longhorns, their first in comeback fashion all year. As Schlossnagle put it, their four losses had mostly been ugly; otherwise, they were winning most games in dominant fashion.

But coming up in the bottom of the seventh, Texas needed to score three runs in nine outs, or else Oklahoma would take the win.

Larson’s walk would be the third of that inning, three in a row in fact, and Texas was able to score two runs out of a bases-loaded, no-out opportunity. Not quite the result they wanted, hoping to get more out of the top of the lineup, but a win nonetheless.

As Larson mentioned, the freshman reliever shut the Sooners down from there. A quick eighth put OU in another tough spot, with Casey Borba and Larson singles, but freshman Presley Courville couldn’t come up big.

Down one in the ninth, Texas got back in the game quickly. An Ethan Mendoza leadoff triple put the runner in scoring position, and Carson Tinney’s single scored the tying run. Even with the next group unable to score, being thrown out at second on a pinch run steal attempt, Texas had the momentum.

Cozart was great once again, though his error on a toss play from first put a runner on. Instead of panicking, he struck out the next batter, and substitute catcher Andrew Ermis threw out the runner at second.

Temo Becerra’s leadoff single on the 3-2 count ended up being the winning run in the bottom of the inning, as advancing on a passed ball, the Borba IBB and Larson’s single brought in the winning run.

“What a moment for Ashton,” Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “Just really happy for him. He works really hard.”

It’s a great moment for Larson. At one point, he was the next big thing at LSU, a freshman phenom in 2024. But last year, Larson struggled with a quad injury, and late in the portal cycle, he was teamless. A connection with Nolan Cain, a Texas assistant, brought him to the Longhorns, and he’s slowly worked his way into better health and more ABs. That resulted in two big hits tonight as a pinch hitter, a run, and, of course, the big RBI to win it.

“It was amazing,” Larson said about his first Red River Rivalry experience at the Disch. “Yeah, I mean, the entire night tonight, like everyone got behind us. You know, there were a lot of spots where on offense, like we’re trying to route the pitcher and it got super loud… It was a really cool night to be part of, and I’m super happy that our fans were there to be a part of that moment.”

SP Luke Harrison tied a career high in innings, giving up three runs on mostly weak contact through seven innings, striking out six. He didn’t get the win, but that’s now three straight games Texas has won with him on the mound in SEC play. They are 19-3 overall when he starts.

Cozart was tremendous in relief, and Schlossnagle noted he could go again on Sunday. Bar a sick Michael Winter, Texas has a full bullpen behind Dylan Volantis, while Oklahoma trots out a struggling true freshman and a depleted pen.

Texas moves to 22-4 on the year, taking its third SEC series in three tries with a chance at its first SEC sweep on Saturday at 4 P.M.