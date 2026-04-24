Assessing the SEC baseball regular season title race

After this upcoming weekend, teams in the Southeastern Conference will be two-thirds of the way through their regular season league slate. When Monday comes around and teams have 21 (or in the case of Texas and Texas A&M, 20) games down, the contenders for the SEC regular season title will be more clear.

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What does the race look like now?

First, the SEC baseball tiebreakers considering two contenders in the Longhorns and the Aggies will be short a game this season.

Teams shall be seeded based on winning percentage in regular season conference competition. Ties will be broken in the following manner:

Two-Team Tie. The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken: A. Won-lost results of head-to-head competition between the two tied teams. B. Won-lost percentage of the two teams against all common opponents C. Won-lost percentage of the two teams versus the highest seed using common opponents only (and proceeding through the last seed, if necessary) D. Best cumulative winning percentage of all Conference opponents E. Coin flip by the Commissioner.

The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken: Three-Team Tie (or more). The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken: (Note: If the three tied teams have three different records against each other, they shall be seeded in best-percentage order.) Otherwise, once the tie has been reduced to two teams, the two-team tiebreaker procedure will be used. A. If all tied teams are common opponents: Total won-lost percentage of games played among the tied teams. B. Won-lost percentage of the tied teams against all common opponents C. Won-lost percentage of the tied teams versus the highest seed using common opponents only, and proceeding through the lowest seed, if necessary. In the event of multiple ties, they shall be broken from first to last (e.g. a tie for first place will be broken before a tie for fourth place). D. Best cumulative winning percentage of all Conference opponents. E. If three or more teams still are tied, the Commissioner will conduct a draw.

The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken: (Note: If the three tied teams have three different records against each other, they shall be seeded in best-percentage order.) Otherwise, once the tie has been reduced to two teams, the two-team tiebreaker procedure will be used.

Now, a peak at the standings….

Entering this weekend’s slate of game, half of the league was above .500 in SEC play. Those are the teams that should be considered “in the race” for the SEC regular season crown.

So what’s left for those teams in conference play?

No. 5 Georgia (32-10, 13-5 SEC)

at No. 17 Ole Miss

Missouri

LSU

at No. 11 Auburn

No. 7 Texas A&M (31-7, 12-5 SEC)

at No. 21 Florida

No. 11 Auburn

at No. 17 Ole Miss

No. 15 Mississippi State

No. 4 Texas (30-8, 11-6 SEC)

at Vanderbilt

No. 15 Mississippi State

at Tennessee

Missouri

No. 15 Mississippi State (31-10, 10-8 SEC)

LSU

at No. 4 Texas

No. 11 Auburn

at No. 7 Texas A&M

No. 21 Florida (28-14, 10-8 SEC)

No. 7 Texas A&M

at No. 14 Oklahoma

Kentucky

at LSU

No. 17 Ole Miss (30-12, 10-8 SEC)

No. 5 Georgia

at No. 24 Arkansas

No. 7 Texas A&M

at No. 13 Alabama

No. 11 Auburn (28-12, 10-8 SEC)

No. 14 Oklahoma

at No. 7 Texas A&M

at No. 15 Mississippi State

at No. 11 Auburn

No. 14 Oklahoma (28-12, 10-8 SEC)

at No. 11 Auburn

No. 21 Florida

at No. 24 Arkansas

Tennessee

The SEC in RPI

Per WarrenNolan.com…

3. Texas

5. Auburn

6. Alabama

8. Ole Miss

9. Texas A&M

11. Florida

18. Oklahoma

19. Mississippi State

21. Georgia

30. Kentucky

33. Arkansas

35. Tennessee

63. LSU

69. Vanderbilt

86. South Carolina

133. Missouri

For planning purposes…

The SEC Tournament will be held at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.