Assessing the SEC baseball regular season title race
After this upcoming weekend, teams in the Southeastern Conference will be two-thirds of the way through their regular season league slate. When Monday comes around and teams have 21 (or in the case of Texas and Texas A&M, 20) games down, the contenders for the SEC regular season title will be more clear.
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What does the race look like now?
First, the SEC baseball tiebreakers considering two contenders in the Longhorns and the Aggies will be short a game this season.
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From the SEC’s website…
Teams shall be seeded based on winning percentage in regular season conference competition. Ties will be broken in the following manner:
- Two-Team Tie. The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken:
- A. Won-lost results of head-to-head competition between the two tied teams.
- B. Won-lost percentage of the two teams against all common opponents
- C. Won-lost percentage of the two teams versus the highest seed using common opponents only (and proceeding through the last seed, if necessary)
- D. Best cumulative winning percentage of all Conference opponents
- E. Coin flip by the Commissioner.
- Three-Team Tie (or more). The following procedure will be used in the following order until the tie is broken: (Note: If the three tied teams have three different records against each other, they shall be seeded in best-percentage order.) Otherwise, once the tie has been reduced to two teams, the two-team tiebreaker procedure will be used.
- A. If all tied teams are common opponents: Total won-lost percentage of games played among the tied teams.
- B. Won-lost percentage of the tied teams against all common opponents
- C. Won-lost percentage of the tied teams versus the highest seed using common opponents only, and proceeding through the lowest seed, if necessary. In the event of multiple ties, they shall be broken from first to last (e.g. a tie for first place will be broken before a tie for fourth place).
- D. Best cumulative winning percentage of all Conference opponents.
- E. If three or more teams still are tied, the Commissioner will conduct a draw.
Now, a peak at the standings….
Entering this weekend’s slate of game, half of the league was above .500 in SEC play. Those are the teams that should be considered “in the race” for the SEC regular season crown.
So what’s left for those teams in conference play?
No. 5 Georgia (32-10, 13-5 SEC)
- at No. 17 Ole Miss
- Missouri
- LSU
- at No. 11 Auburn
No. 7 Texas A&M (31-7, 12-5 SEC)
- at No. 21 Florida
- No. 11 Auburn
- at No. 17 Ole Miss
- No. 15 Mississippi State
No. 4 Texas (30-8, 11-6 SEC)
- at Vanderbilt
- No. 15 Mississippi State
- at Tennessee
- Missouri
No. 15 Mississippi State (31-10, 10-8 SEC)
- LSU
- at No. 4 Texas
- No. 11 Auburn
- at No. 7 Texas A&M
No. 21 Florida (28-14, 10-8 SEC)
- No. 7 Texas A&M
- at No. 14 Oklahoma
- Kentucky
- at LSU
No. 17 Ole Miss (30-12, 10-8 SEC)
- No. 5 Georgia
- at No. 24 Arkansas
- No. 7 Texas A&M
- at No. 13 Alabama
No. 11 Auburn (28-12, 10-8 SEC)
- No. 14 Oklahoma
- at No. 7 Texas A&M
- at No. 15 Mississippi State
- at No. 11 Auburn
No. 14 Oklahoma (28-12, 10-8 SEC)
- at No. 11 Auburn
- No. 21 Florida
- at No. 24 Arkansas
- Tennessee
The SEC in RPI
Per WarrenNolan.com…
3. Texas
5. Auburn
6. Alabama
8. Ole Miss
9. Texas A&M
11. Florida
18. Oklahoma
19. Mississippi State
21. Georgia
30. Kentucky
33. Arkansas
35. Tennessee
63. LSU
69. Vanderbilt
86. South Carolina
133. Missouri
For planning purposes…
The SEC Tournament will be held at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.