Auburn WR Cam Coleman commits to Texas

BOOM! The Texas Longhorns have landed the commitment of elite WR Cam Coleman through the transfer portal.

The former Auburn WR was a top-five recruit in the class of 2024 and is ranked as the top transfer in the nation by On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rankings.

Coleman is one of the most well-regarded receivers in the sport, notching over 1300 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first two seasons on an Auburn roster with struggling QB play.

Many experts in the NFL Draft community see Coleman as the No. 2 WR in the 2027 draft class, behind Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, and a likely first-round pick.

Coleman is the highest rated transfer Texas has added since Quinn Ewers in 2022, and is the highest rated transfer in the nation since Caleb Downs jumped from Alabama to Ohio State.

Coleman joins top receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley to form a deadly trio in Austin. The Longhorns saw three wide receivers enter the portal this offseason, with starters DeAndre Moore and Parker Livingstone, as well as Aaron Butler, looking for a new home.

This is now the third elite WR transfer Steve Sarkisian has added through the portal in his five years in Austin. In 2023, it was Adonai Mitchell from Georgia, who helped the Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff and win the Big 12 in the four-team era.

Isaiah Bond was a blue-chip addition in 2024, but the real star was Matthew Golden, who went from an underrated prospect to an NFL first-round pick in just one season in Austin.

Coleman immediately slots into the Texas starting lineup as a downfield vertical threat and a contested catch winner on third downs and in the red zone.

Texas’ wide receiver room now features five former top-100 recruits at the WR position, three of whom were true five-stars.