Barking in Omaha or Hook ‘Em Horns? Texas vs. Georgia Winner-Take-All Preview

The Texas Longhorns will get another chance to take down the Georgia Bulldogs after UGA lost to Oklahoma last night, but this time there’s no chance at redemption for the loser. This one is an elimination game.

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Game one went about as perfect as Texas could ask for on the mound, with Dylan Volantis and company holding the potent Bulldog offense to just five hits, but fielding errors nullified the work on the mound and cost Texas in a 7-1 defeat. Can the Longhorns repeat that pitching performance and marry it with the hot bats seen in the beatdown of Alabama? It’s time to buckle up and find out.

Texas didn’t make the Longhorn faithful wait long on Monday to see if the outcome at the plate would be different against the Crimson Tide compared to the one against UGA’s Joey Volchko. Texas had three of its first five batters hit doubles, and the difference in quality of contact compared to the Georgia game was immediately apparent.

Georgia against Texas didn’t put up a lofty box score number by their usual way of getting things done at the plate. The Dawgs logged one homer and it was on a ball that just barely cleared the Charles Schwab Field Omaha fences. That was a rarity as they often deliver multi-home run performances. With that in mind, Texas needs to score, score, and score some more against a quality Georgia offense.

While the starting pitchers have yet to be announced, it feels fairly obvious who the pitchers will be later tonight. Luke Harrison is the only regular starter for the Longhorns that hasn’t pitched yet in Omaha, not seeing him on the bump would be a shock. For Georgia, they have seen two complete games from their starters, leaving one name as the likely opening hurler for this elimination game.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Georgia RHP Dylan Vigue (4.73 ERA) vs. Texas LHP Luke Harrison (4.29 ERA)

Vigue has a mixed bag of results. He has shown the ability to throw a complete game, but he has also shown an inability to even escape the first inning with a blunder of a game versus South Carolina. He logged only 0.1 IP and issued four walks on 22 pitches vs. the Gamecocks. Half of his appearances were shorter than 3.1 IP, so it’s very likely that Georgia turns to the bullpen to close this game out.

Harrison has been a steady presence for Texas over the last two seasons as a full-time starter with 30 total starts and a 12-3 record in those outings. Texas will need a dialed in Harrison on the mound if the Horns want to continue their season.

STATISTICAL MATCHUP

In these elimination games, a lot of stats can be thrown out of the window. All it takes is a heroic performance from one or two unlikely players to make the difference in this game.

However, when looking at the stats, both teams are evenly matched. Texas is pretty much a consensus top-five pitching team while Georgia is in the top 50. Similar applies to hitting stats as Georgia sits top-five across the board at the plate while Texas is in the top-25 in plenty of categories.

Can the Longhorns post another great outing on the mound without the plethora of defensive errors? Or will they need the bats to stay hot to out pace Georgia? Texas and Georgia will both have just about every arm in their respective bullpens available if this one goes down to the wire.

Will the Georgia fans be barking at Texas, or will Texas/Fight chants echo through the streets of Omaha? It’s time to find out.