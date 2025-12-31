Before The Cannon Fires: The Citrus Bowl puts Sark on the Clock

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is most important to Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns coach will want to leave the 2025 season riding the momentum that his team created down the stretch, but there are reasons, both personal and broad, he should want to get a win in Orlando today.

[THE PERFECT GIFT FOR YOUR LITTLE LONGHORNS! Get The Longhorn Alphabet: Texas Football A to Z for 15% off w/ code BIGBRO]

For one, Sarkisian is 4–5 in bowl games as a head coach. Moving to .500, and no longer having a losing record in bowls, is something that should gnaw at the back of an insane competitor’s mind.

Washington

2010 Holiday Bowl: Washington 19, Nebraska 7

2011 Alamo Bowl: Baylor 67, Washington 56

2012 Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State 28, Washington 26

USC

2014 Holiday Bowl: USC 45, Nebraska 42

Texas

2022 Alamo Bowl: Washington 27, Texas 20

2023 Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Washington 37, Texas 31

2024 CFP First Round: Texas 38, Clemson 24

2024 Peach Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal): Texas 39, Arizona State 31 (2OT)

2024 Cotton Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State 28, Texas 14

But the bigger, and broader, reason is that the timetable of Arch Manning (and Colin Simmons) on the Forty Acres is finite.

Sark has one more year with the best quarterback and defender that he’ll possibly ever coach. It’s imperative he squeezes every last drop of juice out of their time left in Austin. And if they’re going to do something truly spectacular together in 2026, that foundation can continue to be built upon today against Michigan.

Fans will want every last game with Manning and Simmons to be remembered, or worth remembering. Because when you get those types of players in burnt orange and white, it’s special. You don’t want to look back on the careers of special players and think, “I wish we could have given more to him while he was here.” Just think about Bijan Robinson.

The presence of truly great players (which Simmons is, and Arch is becoming) should demand greatness out of Texas—from their coaches, teammates, donors, and the athletic department as a whole.

Many (including myself) have written how the 2026 season already has a Last Dance vibe to it. Whether it is or isn’t, it’s imperative it be treated that way. Sarkisian has given his coaching staff a face lift, but it’s even more imperative he surround Manning and Simmons with more special players via the portal.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

And though it’s hard to derive much meaning from bowl games anymore, I think this one will say more about the upcoming season than it does the current one. It’s not 2026 quite yet, but the Citrus Bowl officially puts Sark on the clock with a few of his special players. He needs to make every second count.

Tick tock, tick tock.