Big Ten, SEC Back Protect College Sports Act as Senate Vote Nears

Leading officials from both the Big Ten and SEC have voted in favor of the Protect College Sports Act, On3’s Pete Nakos reported Friday night.

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The development blindsided many, as the two major conferences had each failed to formally endorse the act while Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell worked to find a compromise between federal lawmakers and the NCAA’s most powerful conferences as recently as Thursday night.

The two conferences had previously been given a Thursday deadline to reach an agreement with lawmakers if there was to be any hope of the bill advancing through the Senate. Congress is scheduled to begin a monthlong August recess after next week, and momentum for the act appeared to be fading after Thursday’s missed deadline.

Late negotiations on Thursday and Friday focused on adding language to the bill that would prohibit schools from circumventing the athlete revenue-sharing cap. The ultimate goal is to establish a true salary cap, which has now been raised from just over $21 million to $48.8 million under the latest version of the legislation.

“The Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference support the Protect College Sports Act as currently drafted, following detailed and productive negotiations with Senators Cruz, Cantwell and Schmitt and their respective staffs. We appreciate the substantial work that has gone into this effort,” the conferences said in a joint statement Friday night.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) said he expects the bill to reach the Senate floor next week and for lawmakers to work through the weekend, if necessary, to advance the legislation.

The bill, which has been bipartisan since its introduction, would require at least 60 votes in the 100-member Senate to overcome a filibuster and move forward. If approved by the Senate, it would still need to pass the House of Representatives before it could be sent to the president to be signed into law. Senate passage alone would represent a landmark moment in the history of college athletics.

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti said during Big Ten Media Days earlier this week that changes to the bill’s language were still needed, but that conference leaders remained optimistic the remaining issues could be resolved.

Evidently, that optimism was warranted, and the Protect College Sports Act now has significant momentum after securing the backing of the two most powerful conferences in college athletics.

The Protect College Sports Act aims to establish uniform national standards for college athletics and prevent individual states from creating conflicting NIL laws. The legislation would also grant the NCAA and conferences limited antitrust protections to regulate areas such as recruiting, eligibility and athlete compensation, among other aspects of college sports governance.

One of the final revisions that reportedly brought the Big Ten and SEC on board was the addition of a $22.5 million athlete retention pool. Schools would be allowed to spend those funds specifically on retaining athletes already in their programs. Combined with a proposed $21.3 million revenue-sharing cap and an additional $5 million designated for women’s and non-revenue sports, universities would have a theoretical spending ceiling of approximately $48.8 million.

All eyes will be on the Senate next week as conference leaders, along with Senators Cruz, Cantwell and Schmitt, hope to see the bill advance through the legislative process before Congress begins its August recess on Aug. 8.