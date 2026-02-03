Skip to main content
Texas
Bijan Robinson: Three Years Into The NFL

by: Paul Wadlington1 hour ago

After a 2025 season that saw Bijan Robinson lead the entire league in offensive yards from scrimmage (with 2,298 yards) while earning 1st Team All Pro Honors, Robinson cemented himself as the best RB in the NFL.

And he just turned 24 years old four days ago.

So how are his stats tracking three years into his NFL tenure?

Rushing

GPCARYDSAVGTDLNGFDFUMLST
172149764.64385043
173041,4564.814378210
172871,4785.27936332
518053,9104.9259319585

Receiving

GPRECTGTSYDSAVGTDLNGFDFUMLST
1758864878.44712400
1761724317.11292000
177910382010.44693411
511982611,7388.89717811

After only three years in the league, Robinson has amassed 5,648 yards from scrimmage with 34 touchdowns.

At the same juncture of his career, Barry Sanders had 5391 yards from scrimmage, though in five less games.

Bijan has proven immensely durable, not missing any of his 51 games in three years.

His supporting cast has also been… lacking.

Sometimes, a simple graph tells it all.

What does the running back add to the run?

There’s Bijan, and then there’s everyone else.

Hook ’em!

