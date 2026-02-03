Bijan Robinson: Three Years Into The NFL
After a 2025 season that saw Bijan Robinson lead the entire league in offensive yards from scrimmage (with 2,298 yards) while earning 1st Team All Pro Honors, Robinson cemented himself as the best RB in the NFL.
And he just turned 24 years old four days ago.
So how are his stats tracking three years into his NFL tenure?
Rushing
|GP
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LNG
|FD
|FUM
|LST
|17
|214
|976
|4.6
|4
|38
|50
|4
|3
|17
|304
|1,456
|4.8
|14
|37
|82
|1
|0
|17
|287
|1,478
|5.2
|7
|93
|63
|3
|2
|51
|805
|3,910
|4.9
|25
|93
|195
|8
|5
Receiving
|GP
|REC
|TGTS
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LNG
|FD
|FUM
|LST
|17
|58
|86
|487
|8.4
|4
|71
|24
|0
|0
|17
|61
|72
|431
|7.1
|1
|29
|20
|0
|0
|17
|79
|103
|820
|10.4
|4
|69
|34
|1
|1
|51
|198
|261
|1,738
|8.8
|9
|71
|78
|1
|1
After only three years in the league, Robinson has amassed 5,648 yards from scrimmage with 34 touchdowns.
At the same juncture of his career, Barry Sanders had 5391 yards from scrimmage, though in five less games.
Bijan has proven immensely durable, not missing any of his 51 games in three years.
His supporting cast has also been… lacking.
Sometimes, a simple graph tells it all.
What does the running back add to the run?
There’s Bijan, and then there’s everyone else.
Hook ’em!