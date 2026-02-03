Bijan Robinson: Three Years Into The NFL

After a 2025 season that saw Bijan Robinson lead the entire league in offensive yards from scrimmage (with 2,298 yards) while earning 1st Team All Pro Honors, Robinson cemented himself as the best RB in the NFL.

Bijan Robinson is an alien



– 348 Touches

– 2,255 Yards

– 11 TD’s



With 136 Total Yards next Sunday, Bijan Robinson will rank 2nd in NFL history



Bijan’s averaging 140.9 YPG..



His durability is as good as it gets.. he’s NEVER missed a single game in his career (51 games).. pic.twitter.com/wR2cip1Wu4 — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbott) December 31, 2025

And he just turned 24 years old four days ago.

So how are his stats tracking three years into his NFL tenure?

Rushing

GP CAR YDS AVG TD LNG FD FUM LST 17 214 976 4.6 4 38 50 4 3 17 304 1,456 4.8 14 37 82 1 0 17 287 1,478 5.2 7 93 63 3 2 51 805 3,910 4.9 25 93 195 8 5

Receiving

GP REC TGTS YDS AVG TD LNG FD FUM LST 17 58 86 487 8.4 4 71 24 0 0 17 61 72 431 7.1 1 29 20 0 0 17 79 103 820 10.4 4 69 34 1 1 51 198 261 1,738 8.8 9 71 78 1 1

After only three years in the league, Robinson has amassed 5,648 yards from scrimmage with 34 touchdowns.

At the same juncture of his career, Barry Sanders had 5391 yards from scrimmage, though in five less games.

Bijan has proven immensely durable, not missing any of his 51 games in three years.

His supporting cast has also been… lacking.

Sometimes, a simple graph tells it all.

What does the running back add to the run?

RB yards after contact and tackles avoided per rush in 2025 (including playoffs) pic.twitter.com/tDO8R7Lq48 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 1, 2026

There’s Bijan, and then there’s everyone else.

Hook ’em!