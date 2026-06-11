BOOM: Elite 2027 DT Kasi Currie commits to Texas

The recruitment of 2027 Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive tackle and Rivals Industry Ranking four-star Kasi Currie featured several of the biggest names in college football. Georgia, Oregon, and Ohio State battled hard for the 6-foot-4.5, 330-pounder from the Los Angeles area. But after his June 4-6 official visit to Austin, Currie saw everything he wanted from the Longhorns.

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Currie has committed to Texas, becoming the first defensive tackle in the Longhorns’ 2027 class.

“I would say the highlight is really just the brotherhood,” Currie said after his official visit. “Being around the players and seeing the way they act around each other is just different. Really just the culture. I’ve never seen it at another school.”

Texas defensive line coach Kenny Baker prioritized Currie, who made trips to the 40 Acres throughout the spring. Baker told Currie the Longhorns see him at multiple spots on the D-line like nose, 3-tech, and 4i.

There’s also an opportunity to see the field early.

“Really just getting on the field early,” Currie said. “My mindset. I got a great mindset at this young age. He always tells me that I’m one of the best recruits he’s ever seen. Just keep working on myself. That’s it, really playing early.”

Currie is ranked as the No. 62 overall prospect, the No. 5 defensive lineman, and the No. 6 player in California in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Currie as the No. 119 overall prospect, the No. 12 defensive lineman, and the No. 10 player in California.

Among the more versatile two-way lineman in the country. Played predominately defensive tackle his first two years Sierra Canyon and showed an ideal combination of size, length and raw power. Big space eater in the middle of the defensive line, capable of taking on a double team, standing his ground and still making plays. Shows some raw pass rush ability featuring a strong bull rush and a quick first step and could play as a true nose guard or a traditional tackle in a 4-man front. He has massive features including 35” arms and 11” hands and is still growing in to his body. He’s also young for his grade and will play his entire senior year as a 17 year old. In a recent viewing, looks significantly quicker and playing with more burst and twitch. In an interesting development, Currie moved to offensive tackle as a junior and was dominant. In fact one college coach told us he would be the top offensive guard on their board if he was committed to playing on the OL at the college level. He’s a fluid mover with great feet and has some nastiness to him. We know Currie prefers defensive tackle and that’s where he’s primarily being recruited but it does show what kind of all around talent he is as a dominant player on both sides of the ball.