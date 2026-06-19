BOOM! Texas lands Five-Star Plus+ CB John Meredith

The Texas Longhorns have landed one of the most important prospects in the 2027 class, earning an important recruiting win over rival Texas A&M. Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith has committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns over Texas A&M and Alabama.

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The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder and the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking is a giant get for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, and cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey. Meredith only took two official trips, one to Austin and one to College Station. That’s all he needed to see to know he was ready to announce.

Meredith is expected to compete for playing time early in his tenure at Texas. He scheduled to enroll early as well.

Excerpt from the Recruiting Notebook

Meredith is what a lot of teams are looking for in their cornerbacks these days. He’s a plus athlete (21.74 200m time) with length at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds. With his length and ability to play downhill, with some physicality to boot, he’s a great fit for the 3-deep match coverages Will Muschamp loves within the Nick Saban school of defense. In Cover 3, Meredith can play to keep everything in front of him and contest throws with breaks on the ball with his speed and length. He should be able to develop in press coverage as well as his footwork develops. – Ian Boyd

Strengths –– Great height for the position at 6-foot-2. Explosive lower body is evident early in the tape. Explodes through the ball and the ball carrier. Has a track background and it shows. Accelerates quickly to an excellent top end speed. There won’t be too many guys that will run away from him in a straight-line foot race. Has longish arms that he isn’t afraid to use on receivers at the line of scrimmage we’re fighting for the ball in the air. Please mostly out of a two high/quarters look but has some man and zone concepts mixed in. He can body up against receivers of any size and yet is athletic enough to stay with the smaller guys. He is a willing tackler and frequently will come downhill and lay a good pop on the ball carrier. Plays a physical game. He seems really hard to stack and does a good job staying in phase.

Areas of opportunity — While he looks comfortable in the back pedal or side shuffle, I’d like to see him work on his turns a little bit more. Ball skills look decent, but they aren’t the surest hands I’ve seen. I have no doubt that a college strength and conditioning program would put bulk on him, but he has a bit of a narrow frame. Pass concept recognition isn’t bad, but I’d like to see him respond a little quicker.

Meredith is the No. 2 overall prospect, the No. 1 cornerback, and the No. 2 player in Texas in both the Rivals Industry Ranking and Rivals’ rankings.