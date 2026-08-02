BOOOM: Four-star RB Landen Williams-Callis commits to Texas

One of the most electric playmakers in Texas high school football history will continue his career with the Texas Longhorns. 2027 Richmond (Texas) Randle running back Landen Williams-Callis has committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns over Houston, SMU, Missouri, Oregon, and Texas A&M at a ceremony in Richmond, TX, on Saturday.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1 then get 50% off your first year!]

He joins the 2027 running back class that includes four-star Noah Roberts.

Williams-Callis, 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, per coach Brian Randle, is one of the most productive tailbacks in recent history in #txhsfb. In three seasons, he has 7,551 rushing yards and 125 touchdowns on the ground, plus 728 yards receiving on 54 catches and seven scores.

He ran track early in his HS career, with 10.65 100 and 22.25 200 times, per MileSplit.

He also lives in a family of athletes. His cousins, Jacquizz Rodgers and James Rodgers, both starred at Oregon State before brief NFL careers.

How he fits at Texas:

Landen Williams-Callis might be the most exciting “Reggie Bush type” that Steve Sarkisian has recruited at Texas to date. He’s been a volume runner for Randle, almost absurdly so with 324 carries in his junior year (for 3,502 yards and 59 touchdowns), but projects as a part of a tandem at Texas. At just 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds he has the build to carry the ball regularly, but he’s at his best between the 20s and not in short-yardage or goal line settings.

Right now he’s at his best in the power run game because of his terrific ability to wait behind big blockers for linebackers to overcommit or creases to emerge and then dart through the resulting holes. He’s also very good at using the bounce outside to set up inside cuts or to create something from nothing. The best carries I’ve seen from him came on power and counter. He could surely handle zone schemes as well but he’ll do his best work on inside runs where the outside bounce is a secondary option.

As part of a thunder/lightning combination he could be elite. — Ian Boyd

Coach Says:

Strengths — An explosive runner who punishes all mistakes. Smooth first steps with elite acceleration and patience for his blocking scheme. Top end speed is elite and is a true home run hitter. Destroys angles and wins nearly every straight line footrace. Change of direction is outstanding, decelerating only on purpose. Moves ranging from subtle shimmy to a jump cut are impressive. Changes speeds with remarkable intuition knowing when he needs to bang it, bend it or bounce it. Vision is outstanding as he sees the holes before they’re even there. Picks up his feet in the trash better than anyone in recent memory. Pads are nearly always square and runs behind them with great leverage. Lower body power helps him fight through contact. Exceptional contact balance and is always relentlessly driving forward. Legs never stop. Uses more of a fender than a true stiff arm but knows how to keep people off of him. Can get really skinny through holes when needed. Really slippery. Opponents upset and demoralized. In 16 games as a junior, posted 3,500 yds, 59 TDs. Receiving film is limited but he’s got some natural hands.

Areas for improvement/concern — A smaller back, it’s unclear whether his body can handle real punishment at higher levels of football. Unclear what he will contribute as a pass protector or receiver, if anything, given his size.

Williams-Callis is ranked as the No. 49 overall prospect, the No. 3 running back, and the No. 5 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking.