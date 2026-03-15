BorBombs and Tinney Taters propel Texas to another win over Ole Miss, taking first SEC series of the year

The fireworks started early and rarely let up, as Texas baseball defeated Ole Miss for the second time this weekend, earning a series win in the Longhorns’ first SEC matchup, 8-2 over the Rebels.

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Texas stepped up in the bottom half of the first inning, ready for damage, especially thanks to an error on a foul pop-up by the Ole Miss catcher.

Ethan Mendoza knew you can’t give him another opportunity, slamming a later pitch deep to dead center, hitting near the top of the wall and bouncing for a double.

Not to be outdone, Carson Tinney stepped up and delivered one of the most impressive blasts of the year.

“That felt good,” Tinney said. “Felt good to get a barrel. No complaints there.”

Texas was all over Ole Miss starter Wil Libbert, and the Horns added another off a sac-fly in the 2nd, and probably should’ve had more if not for an unfortunate hit-and-run double play.

But the fourth is where they burst the game wide open, as Anthony Pack singled to set the moment up for our fourth BorBomb of the week, courtesy of a red-hot Casey Borba.

The lineup would keep chugging to add a third in the inning, and it was all the arms from there.

Dylan Volantis was just exceptional in his SEC starting debut, tossing his career high in pitches as well as strikeouts with 11 in a six-inning outing.

“He pitched his way out of a jam,” Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said about Volantis. “It’s good to see him get deeper in the game and be tested and have to make pitches. And so we know he’s able to do that as a relief pitcher, and today he did as a starter.”

Volantis’ final line:

6 IP

5 H

1 ER

1 BB

11 K’s

His breaking ball was dangerous as always, dealing with even the best of the best in the Ole Miss lineup, but what struck to most observers was his abiltiy to hit 94 MPH on his fastball while his pitch count was in the 90s.

“I love those stressful situations. Going out there, runners in scoring position. I don’t know what happens, I just love it,” Volantis said about his toughest innings. “I feel like I thrive in those situations, attacking theem more.”

That type of stretching in games is something we haven’t seen from Volantis yet, as his last two outings saw him canned in the fifth inning because he lost some of his command and velocity, running into free base runners and runs.

But he gave fellow lefty Luke Harrison a run for his money this weekend, with the Longhorn seeing back-to-back ace-like performances from their Saturday and Sunday starters.

Sam Cozart was the surprise closer on Sunday, having spent the last three Tuesdays as a starting pitcher. It was also a surprise to the fans to see the scoreboard and power cut out at the Disch for the 7th inning stretch and the 8th inning.

Cozart was up for the task, though, allowing just two base runners and striking out five in three innings. He gave up an unearned run in his first inning thanks to an Aiden Robbins error, but after the double he gave up to knock the run in, he was nearly perfect.

Borba and Tinney had multi-hit, multi-RBI days, but Anthony Pack Jr. continued a tremendous early freshman campaign with two singles. Ethan Mendoza and Jayden Duplantier also had solid games, and the Horns as a whole struck out just six total times.

Texas takes the series win over Ole Miss and moves to 18-1 on the season, a fantastic start to the year.

Texas will host Tarleton State on Tuesday, likely with a new Tuesday starter, before heading to Auburn over the weekend.