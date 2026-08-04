Brandon Baker, Trevor Goosby tabbed for Outland Trophy preseason watch list

Texas Football offensive linemen Brandon Baker (junior) and Trevor Goosby (senior) were placed on the preseason watch list for the 81st Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Greater Omaha Sports Committee announced Tuesday. The Outland Trophy has been awarded annually since 1946 to the nation’s best college interior lineman on offense or defense.

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Baker and Goosby are first-time selections to the award’s watch list. Texas has won two of the last three Outland Trophies and five overall. Former Longhorn left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. won the prestigious award in 2024 and former Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat took home the trophy in 2023. Former Texas defensive tackle Scott Appleton (1963), linebacker Tommy Nobis (1965) and defensive tackle Brad Shearer (1977) have also won the award.

Goosby earned Preseason All-SEC First Team accolades, and Baker garnered Preseason All-SEC Third Team honors on July 24. Goosby was also named to Walter Camp’s Preseason All-America First Team on June 30.

Goosby was a 2025 First-Team All-SEC honoree last season after starting all 13 games at left tackle. Baker started all 13 games at right tackle last season.

Both started in Texas’ 2025 season opener at No. 3/2 Ohio State on Aug. 30 and protected QB Arch Manning, who completed 17-of-30 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. In UT’s home opener vs. San Jose State on Sept. 6, the duo paved the way for 472 yards of total offense and provided a clean pocket for Manning, who went 19-for-30 for 295 yards and four touchdowns while powering UT’s run game to 155 yards on the ground. Both helped Texas’ offense generate 607 total offensive yards in the Week 4 win vs. Sam Houston on Sept. 20. Baker and Goosby enabled Manning to complete 18-of-21 passes for 309 yards and three passing touchdowns. They also allowed for 264 rushing yards, including a 50-yard scramble by QB Matthew Caldwell, as well as four rushing touchdowns vs. Sam Houston. They contained the No. 6/6 Oklahoma defense on Oct. 11 to help Texas generate 302 yards of total offense in the win vs. the Sooners. Manning finished the game completing 21-of-27 passes for 166 yards and a score. They did not allow a sack and protected Manning, who completed 25-of-33 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns against No. 9/11 Vanderbilt on Nov. 1. In Texas’ home win vs. Arkansas on Nov. 22, They spearheaded Texas’ offense to 52 points against the Razorbacks. Manning aired it out with 389 passing yards and four touchdowns vs. the Hogs. Goosby was named Co-SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Dec. 1 following his performance in Texas’ 27-17 win over No. 3/3/3 Texas A&M. In that game, Goosby was the highest-graded offensive lineman and allowed no sacks and no pressures while helping pave the way for 218 rushing yards and 397 total yards of offense against the nation’s 15th-ranked total defense. They blocked for RB Quintrevion Wisner, who ran for a season-high 155 rushing yards on 19 attempts while averaging 8.2 yards per carry. In the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Michigan, they helped Texas put up 41 points and register 456 yards of total offense vs. the Wolverines. Manning ran for 155 yards and two scores, including a 60-yard rush in the fourth quarter. The duo provided a clean pocket for Manning, who threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while the Texas run game amassed 235 yards on the ground.

The semifinalists for the Outland Trophy will be announced on Nov. 18, followed by a joint announcement with ESPN of the three finalists on Nov. 24. The 81st recipient of the Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 27, 2027.

Texas opens the 2026 season vs. Texas State at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 5, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game will broadcast on ESPN.

(via Texas release)