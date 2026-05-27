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Breaking Down the Protect College Sports Act: The Good, Bad, and Unfinished

Eric Nahlinby: Eric Nahlin1 hour ago
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Ted Cruz, Glen Youngkin, Greg Abbott, Chris Del Conte, Matthew McConaughey (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

A major purpose of the federal government is to ensure uniformity in the application of law in a constitutional republic where state legislatures also have a say in the laws that best serve their populations. Those state laws are subordinate to federal laws. Currently, college athletics has no uniformity because individual states are writing their own laws regarding NIL. This seems like a textbook case of when the federal government should get involved.

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