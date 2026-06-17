Brian Swanson Commits to Texas: 2027 OT Adds Versatility and Power

Texas continues to build its future in the trenches with the commitment of Brian Swanson, a 2027 offensive tackle out of South Oak Cliff. At 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, Swanson brings the size, power, and versatility that make him one of the most coveted offensive tackles in his class.

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Swanson’s recruitment has been a priority for Texas since he first earned his offer as a freshman at camp. His physical development has matched his on-field growth, and his performance against elite competition proved he belongs among the nation’s best. While SMU and Oklahoma tried to chip away at the Longhorns, Swanson’s recent official visit to Texas solidified his love of the Longhorns and led to his commitment.

Versatility and Fit at Texas

On the field, Swanson has lined up at both guard and tackle, showing the kind of flexibility coaches dream about. Swanson combines raw power with good feet, fluid hips, and disciplined technique, giving him the skill set to dominate in both the run game and pass protection on the interior and outside. Texas has recruited him as an offensive tackle, and that’s where his career will take him at Texas. He has an almost 82-inch wingspan and 9 inch hands, as measured at the Dallas Under Amour camp earlier this year.

“I got to prove I earned the offer. They just didn’t hand it to me—I showed I deserved it,” Swanson said after camping at Texas following his freshman season, heading into his sophomore year.

Relationships and Development

When IT caught up with Swanson in the spring, we asked about his relationship with Kyle Flood and what he thought about Texas. He immediately lit up, smiling ear to ear, and spoke with a passion that made it clear where his heart was. It was obvious Texas was the team to beat in his recruitment. Even without words, his body language said “Texas” all over.

Swanson didn’t hold back on his respect for Flood: “Coach Flood is the GOAT. He knows the game, and he’s loyal. He’s stayed with Texas and keeps sending guys to the league.”

Beyond Flood, Swanson also has spoken highly of Steve Sarkisian and the culture in Austin. He praised the accountability and leadership within the program, noting how players push each other to get better every day. Watching and learning from current and former Longhorns like DJ Campbell, Andre Cojoe, Devin Coleman, and Jordan Coleman gave him even more confidence in the staff’s vision.

What Texas is Getting

Texas is landing a true road grader who can anchor the O-line. He has rare quickness for his size, giving him the tools needed to play offensive tackle. He has the power to overwhelm defenders in the run game, yet the balance and mobility to pass block against top competition.

Swanson provides Texas with flexibility across the offensive line and an SEC-ready body that can step in and compete early. He’s competitive, technically sound, and confident in his development under Flood.

For the Longhorns, Swanson is a cornerstone piece in building an offensive line capable of dominating in the SEC.

Swanson is the No. 218 overall prospect, the No. 18 offensive tackle, and the No. 33 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Rankings. Rivals ranks Swanson as the No. 68 offensive tackle and the No. 105 player in Texas.