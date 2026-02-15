Brian Swanson Confirms Texas Official Visit for June 12–14

Texas continues to build momentum along the offensive line in the 2027 class, and one of its longest-standing targets is set to return to Austin in an official capacity.

Priority offensive line recruit Brian Swanson out of Dallas (TX) South Oak Cliff, has confirmed he will take his official visit to Texas June 12–14.

For Swanson, the trip won’t be anything new in terms of familiarity. The Dallas standout has already made numerous visits to Austin over the past two years — this upcoming trip could mark his 11th or 12th time on campus. Still, an official visit carries a different level of importance.

Swanson has already seen what the Longhorn program offers on the surface. The official visit, however, gives the Texas staff extended time to sit down with him and his family, go through the details of the program, and make sure he feels fully comfortable with every aspect of the decision. Those visits allow coaches to walk recruits through development plans, academics, culture, and future opportunities in a much more in-depth setting.

Texas has been involved with Swanson since he earned his offer at camp roughly two years ago. Since that moment, his relationship with offensive line coach Kyle Flood has steadily strengthened. That connection has helped keep the Longhorns firmly in the mix throughout his recruitment.

Now, Swanson is preparing for another return to Austin — this time for one of the most important visits of his process. With Texas positioned well and the relationship already established, this official visit could play a major role in where things go next in his recruitment.