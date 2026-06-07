Briceson Thrower's year-long journey from camp offer to Texas commit

Just over one year ago after a strong performance at a Texas elite camp, 2027 Forney (Texas) North Forney wide receiver and new Longhorns commit Briceson Thrower picked up an offer from Steve Sarkisian and Chris Jackson.

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Thrower, who has a strong reputation among Dallas-Fort Worth area high school coaches, has been squarely in the middle of the Longhorns’ wide receiver recruiting efforts since that offer. Even with Easton Royal giving a jolt to the class in November of 2025, Thrower has been one of the main figures in Jackson’s efforts to build his 2027 class.

Arriving with over 20 offers, Thrower did what Sarkisian and Jackson viewed as needed for a Texas scholarship.

From that point on, Jackson and company made the message to Thrower clear: be a Longhorn

Texas Longhorns Eye Briceson Thrower and North Forney Standouts in DFW Recruiting Push – 8/14/25

One 2027 name to know is wide receiver Briceson Thrower of North Forney High School. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound pass catcher has been steadily rising on recruiting boards after earning an offer from Texas this summer during the Elite Camp. Thrower has been gaining momentum ever since and plans to visit Austin this fall for a game, thanks to an invitation from Coach Chris Jackson. “Can’t wait to come to Austin and see a game in person,” Thrower said.

Briceson Thrower breaks down latest Texas visit as recruiting heats up – 1/23/26

Speaking to a source close to Thrower, the message was clear: Texas sits at the top row of schools as he moves toward decision time. The source added Thrower would prefer not to go far from home, keeping family access as a major factor so they can consistently see him play.

If a decision had to be made right now, the source said the top two would come down to LSU and Texas — with Texas viewed as the current leader.

From a roster-building standpoint, Texas sees Thrower as a potential outside complement to 2027 Texas commit Easton Royal, giving the class a true two-sides answer on the perimeter if things keep trending in this direction.

Briceson Thrower Sets Official Visit to Texas – 2/16/26

Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson has identified Thrower as one of the top targets in the 2027 class, and the staff continues to show intent on the recruiting trail. Jackson stopped by to see Thrower at school a couple of weeks ago, reinforcing a relationship that has been trending in the right direction.

On Friday nights, Thrower has earned a strong reputation as one of the toughest covers in the DFW area. Defensive coordinators routinely view him as a difficult matchup — a receiver who creates problems every week with his size, length, and ability to stress defenses.

North Forney WR Briceson Thrower Seeing Recruitment Surge with Texas in Mix – 2/22/26

When discussing Texas, Thrower made it clear the Longhorns check several important boxes.

A major factor is his belief in wide receivers coach Chris Jackson and the development Texas offers at the position.

“You look at Coach Chris Jackson — he’s developed receivers. He knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s coached at the NFL level and developed guys at the top. I feel like he can develop me.”

Scheme fit under Steve Sarkisian is another big draw.

“Coach Sark has an offense that can scheme anybody open, and he’s been doing it for years. I know they’ll find a way to get me in space and use me.”

Quarterback play is also part of the equation, and Thrower believes Texas provides stability there.

“Texas has quarterbacks — there’s a pipeline there, so there’s no worry about that. It’s just a good fit.”

Between development, offensive fit, quarterback continuity, and proximity to home, Texas continues to sit in a strong position early in this recruitment.

Texas Targets Shine at Under Armour Camp in Denton – 3/1/26

Briceson Thrower also looked the part throughout the camp and continues to keep Texas in a strong position in his recruitment.

Thrower said his relationship with wide receivers coach Chris Jackson continues to grow as the Longhorns remain firmly in the mix.

“Texas definitely sits in a great spot with me right now,” Thrower said.

Texas’ 2027 Wide Receiver Recruiting Big Board – 3/4/26

Texas and Thrower are beginning to make a lot of sense. One of the most difficult players to cover in the state of Texas, his 6-foot-3 frame would pair beautifully with Royal in 2027.

News, Notes, and Quotes from 2027 Texas targets at Rivals Camp Houston – 3/9/2026

Not much new here outside of Texas being his leader. He showed strong hands and body control in 1v1 sessions. It’s easy to see why Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and SMU are in pursuit.

He’ll OV to Austin in June.

OT7 Recruiting Intel: Where Texas Stands With Top 2027, 2028 and 2029 Targets – 3/31/26

Thrower is a player you quickly understand once you see him in person.

At around 6-foot-3, he showed off his ability to stretch the field, including a deep touchdown where he created separation, tracked the ball cleanly, and finished the play.

Thrower said the relationship with Texas is in a good place, and Chris Jackson continues to stay in consistent communication, making it known how much he is wanted in the class.

Right now, this recruitment looks like it is shaping up into a Texas vs. Ohio State battle.

There is still plenty of development ahead for Thrower, which makes him even more intriguing. The size, speed, and vertical ability fit exactly what Texas looks for at the position.

Four-star WR target Briceson Thrower breaks down his recruitment, Horns relationship, decision time – 4/24/26

“The relationship (with Texas and Jackson) has been going really well,” Thrower said. “I’ve been knowing those guys since my sophomore year. (Jackson) has been by the house. He calls me all the time, Facetime’s me. He’s always checking on me.”

Texas Facing Growing National Battle for Rising WR Briceson Thrower – 5/8/26

Thrower grew up a Longhorn fan, and his relationship with Chris Gilbert goes back nearly two years. He has also built a strong connection with Texas receivers coach Chris Jackson, giving the Longhorns a real foundation in this recruitment.

There are other ties, too. Current Texas receiver Daylan McCutcheon trains with Thrower, while Xavier Filsaime played for Thrower’s head coach, Marcus Shavers. Those connections give Texas familiarity, comfort and a lot of hooks in this race.

Illinois has remained a real factor as well because of the opportunity. Coach Justin Stepp has built a strong relationship with Thrower, and the Illini can sell him on a chance to come in and be the guy early instead of waiting in line.

That pitch matters because Thrower is not just chasing logos. He is looking at opportunity, fit and where he can develop.

But now the national programs are making their move.

Ohio State has a strong receiver development pitch, and there is also the Legend Bey connection. Bey, Thrower’s former quarterback, is now on the Buckeyes’ roster, giving Ohio State a personal tie in this recruitment.

Texas Tech is always a program to watch when it gets aggressive, especially with how lucrative things can become in the NIL space. Texas A&M is letting Thrower know he can be a guy in College Station. Georgia, which offered recently, has made it clear how much it wants him. LSU is also pushing hard and selling Thrower on how much he would be needed in Baton Rouge.

So where do things stand?

Texas is still in a strong spot, but this no longer feels like a done deal. Thrower wants to take his time and let the process play out. With more national attention coming his way, Texas may have to work a little harder to close on one of the better rising receivers in the 2027 cycle.

Latest on Briceson Thrower’s Recruitment as Decision Day Approaches – 5/29/26

Now that Texas A&M is officially out of the mix, this recruitment appears to be a Texas-versus-Illinois battle heading into the final stretch. While recruitments can always change, I continue to feel good about the Longhorns’ chances of landing Thrower when he makes his decision next week.

Decision Preview: WR target Briceson Thrower to announce his commitment on Saturday – 6/5/26

In the end, Texas separated itself when the Longhorns made Thrower a priority. The relationship with Jackson continued to grow, and Texas consistently communicated that it viewed him as a future playmaker in Austin. The message was clear: Texas didn’t view Thrower as a complementary piece or depth addition. The Longhorns made it known they saw him as a player capable of making an impact alongside Royal in the 2027 class.



