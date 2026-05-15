Brock Williams explains why he picked Texas: "You can't go wrong with Coach Sark"

Texas just landed a commitment from 4-star tight end Brock Williams out of Libertyville (Ill.) and had a national audience see it all happen.

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Williams committed live on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, and he and members of his family explained what led him to choose the Longhorns.

“I’ve had it in my mind where I wanted to go for the past few weeks I’d say,” Williams said. “You can’t go wrong with Coach Sark, especially with the offense he’s putting you in. I’m going to have top of the line quarterbacks, the best quarterbacks in the country. That’s huge for me as well.”

Williams’ dad, Tyler, said he did most of the research on the football side of things during Brock’s recruitment.

“It’s been a wild journey,” Tyler said. “I focused on the football side. My wife, Kelly, she’s focused on education. Divide and conquer. We’ve been on 27 trips, so we wanted to make sure we made the right decision at the right place for the right reasons. There’s full transparency at Texas. They have an incredible staff. We have a clear vision of their offense and how he’d be utilized with his skill set. They have a great player coming their way athletically, but a great person on top of that. He’s a great teammate, and we’re excited for the next chapter.”

Williams’ mom explained the process of looking for the right school.

“I’m a teacher to begin with, so I’ve been paying really close attention to all the schools that we’ve gone to,” Kelly said. “This was my job by default because (Tyler) didn’t want to deal with the education part of it. I think (Brock) is a hard worker and he’ll be fine anywhere he goes educationally.”

Williams is ranked as the No. 77 overall prospect, the No. 4 tight end, and the No. 6 player in Illinois in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Williams as the No. 122 overall prospect, the No. 5 tight end, and the No. 7 player in Illinois.