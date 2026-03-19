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BYU is missing some of its star power. How will that affect Texas' battle with the Cougars?

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook2 hours agojosephcook89
Richie Saunders ACL injury
© Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The other day when putting together a quick look at the BYU Cougars, I originally included Richie Saunders' 18 points per game on 48% shooting along with AJ Dybantsa and Rob Wright. Problem is, Saunders hasn't played since logging one minute versus Colorado on February 14. Saunders tore his ACL in his right knee in that game and is one of six players listed as out for the Cougars ahead of tonight's first round matchup between Texas and BYU.

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