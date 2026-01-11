Cam Coleman is Texas' highest-ranked transfer portal addition ever
On3 started ranking transfer portal prospects during the 2022 cycle, one that was very kind to the Texas Longhorns. Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers committed to Texas, returning to his home state school and embarking on a successful career in burnt orange.
Ewers was On3’s No. 4 transfer portal prospect that year. Caleb Williams was No. 1. Jordan Addison was No. 2. Jahmyr Gibbs was No. 3.
Texas also had No. 9 prospect Isaiah Neyor and No. 11 prospect Jahleel Billingsley in that class. Those are quality additions. But they aren’t No. 1.
Cam Coleman is.
Coleman is On3’s top player in the transfer portal. He’s ahead of serious stars like Sam Leavitt, Jacarrius Peak, John Henry Daley, Chaz Coleman, and Damon Wilson.
He’s far and away the best wide receiver in the portal. After Coleman is Ohio State’s Quincy Porter, a freshman five-star who logged four catches for 59 yards behind a loaded Buckeyes trio of Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and Brandon Inniss. After Porter is Ian Strong, who is heading from Rutgers to Cal.
Coleman has a 98 rating as a portal prospect, a tick behind his 99 rating as a prospect in the class of 2024.
Porter? He has a 92 rating. Strong? He’s at 91.
Coleman is clearly the No. 1 player in the portal, and he’s the highest rated Texas has ever signed from college football’s free agency.
Top portal signings by year
2022: QB Quinn Ewers – On3’s No. 4 overall prospect
2023: WR Adonai Mitchell – On3’s No. 4 overall prospect
2024: WR Isaiah Bond – On3’s No. 8 overall prospect
2025: TE Jack Endries – On3’s No. 25 overall prospect
Portal gems
2021: RB Keilan Robinson
2022: QB Quinn Ewers
2023: CB Gavin Holmes
2024: WR Matthew Golden
2025: DT Hero Kanu