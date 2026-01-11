Cam Coleman is Texas' highest-ranked transfer portal addition ever

On3 started ranking transfer portal prospects during the 2022 cycle, one that was very kind to the Texas Longhorns. Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers committed to Texas, returning to his home state school and embarking on a successful career in burnt orange.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

Ewers was On3’s No. 4 transfer portal prospect that year. Caleb Williams was No. 1. Jordan Addison was No. 2. Jahmyr Gibbs was No. 3.

Texas also had No. 9 prospect Isaiah Neyor and No. 11 prospect Jahleel Billingsley in that class. Those are quality additions. But they aren’t No. 1.

Cam Coleman is.

Coleman is On3’s top player in the transfer portal. He’s ahead of serious stars like Sam Leavitt, Jacarrius Peak, John Henry Daley, Chaz Coleman, and Damon Wilson.

He’s far and away the best wide receiver in the portal. After Coleman is Ohio State’s Quincy Porter, a freshman five-star who logged four catches for 59 yards behind a loaded Buckeyes trio of Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and Brandon Inniss. After Porter is Ian Strong, who is heading from Rutgers to Cal.

Coleman has a 98 rating as a portal prospect, a tick behind his 99 rating as a prospect in the class of 2024.

Porter? He has a 92 rating. Strong? He’s at 91.

Coleman is clearly the No. 1 player in the portal, and he’s the highest rated Texas has ever signed from college football’s free agency.

Top portal signings by year

2022: QB Quinn Ewers – On3’s No. 4 overall prospect

2023: WR Adonai Mitchell – On3’s No. 4 overall prospect

2024: WR Isaiah Bond – On3’s No. 8 overall prospect

2025: TE Jack Endries – On3’s No. 25 overall prospect

Portal gems

2021: RB Keilan Robinson

2022: QB Quinn Ewers

2023: CB Gavin Holmes

2024: WR Matthew Golden

2025: DT Hero Kanu