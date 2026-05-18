Carson Tinney and Dylan Volantis earn SEC weekly honors

Carson Tinney and Dyaln Volantis capped off a great SEC regular season with a bang. Both players have been named semifinalists for multiple national awards, and played a massive role in the Longhorns doing everything to lock up a top-8 national seed with a sweep over Missouri.

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Tinney ended the season with a few bangs. He sent one of his three homers on the weekend over the batters eye at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, and came up inches short of a fourth home run to near dead center. It would be selling it short to say he had a hot bat.

His bat was responsible for 34.5% of the runs from the Longhorns, with over half of his at bats resulting in a hit. He became the fifth Longhorn to hit 20 home runs in a season as well.

Volantis has been a frequent recipient of this award, picking up his third pitcher of the week distinction in the SEC (previously Feb. 16th and May 8th). He allowed one early home run in his start, then he sailed through the rest of his seven inning outing. He tossed 97 pitches and struck out eleven batters, one short of his career high.

Volantis joined Riojas as the second Longhorn pitcher to strikeout 100 batters on the year. The last Longhorn pitcher to strikeout 100 batters prior to 2026 was Lucas Gordon in the 2023 season.

Thanks to their efforts, Texas is now comfortably in the top-8 national seed conversation and won’t need a strong showing in the conference tournament to earn that postseason ranking.

SEC Players of the Week for May 18, per release

Player of the Week

Carson Tinney, Texas

No. 6 Texas’ Carson Tinney slashed a team-best .538/.625/1.308 with three home runs, 10 RBI and 17 total bases to lead the Longhorns to a sweep over Missouri. Tinney left the yard three times in four at-bats, punctuated by his 456-foot grand slam over the 32-foot “Monster” at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. With his second grand slam of the year, the junior became just the fifth Texas player to launch 20 blasts in a single season. Tinney notched his seventh career multi-homer effort and a career-high six RBI in Saturday’s series-securing win. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound backstop capped off the weekend by reaching safely five times, highlighted by three hits and three RBI.

Co-Pitcher of the Week

Liam Peterson, Florida

Getting the game two start at LSU, Florida’s Liam Peterson went the distance to earn his first-career, complete-game victory to clinch the series for Florida. Peterson pitched all seven innings behind 95 pitches, scattering three hits and one walk while racking up 11 strikeouts — one shy of his season high. The lone blemish against Peterson was a solo home run in the fourth, as he held the Tigers to a .125 batting average on the night.

Co-Pitcher of the Week

Dylan Volantis, Texas

Dylan Volantis struck out 11 across a co-career-long seven innings to guide No. 6 Texas to a 6-3 win over Missouri at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday night. Volantis limited the Tigers to just one run on two hits. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound left-hander finished with double-digit punchouts for the fourth time in his last five starts. After yielding a solo shot to open the contest, Volantis retired 21 of the final 24 batters he faced. The sophomore recorded his first six outs via strikeout, eclipsing the century mark to end the second inning.

Freshman of the Week

Myles Upchurch, Alabama

Alabama’s Myles Upchurch limited Ole Miss to just two earned runs across a career-best 7.0 innings pitched to help the Crimson Tide secure a 6-2 win in Saturday’s rubber game. The rookie right-hander issued only two walks while striking out six over his 21 outs. After the 3rd, Upchurch retired 12 of the next 15 hitters across 4.0 shutout innings.