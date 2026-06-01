Carson Tinney named a finalist for the Buster Posey Award

Texas catcher Carson Tinney has been named a finalist for Buster Posey Award, an honor given annually to the top catcher in college baseball. This is Tinney’s second time as a finalist, joining his 2025 campaign at Notre Dame. Tinney, Jon Embury of FGCU, Chase Fralick of Auburn, Daniel Jackson of Georgia, and Vahn Lackey of Georgia Tech were named finalists.

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Earning second-team All-SEC honors for his debut season as a Longhorn, Tinney has had a fantastic campaign both behind the plate and in the batter’s box. He currently sits fifth in the Texas record books with 21 homers on the season and leads the 2026 Longhorns in OPS with a 1.198 mark.

He has earned a great reputation as a reliable defensive catcher with a .997 fielding percentage and only four passed balls on the season. He sits at 17th in the nation with 7.00 framing runs saved, having an elite ability to turn balls into strikes with his receiving skills behind the plate.

He was recently named the All-Austin Regional team catcher. He also joins Taylor Teagarden (2005) and Rylan Galvan (2025) as Longhorn catchers to be named a finalist for the Buster Posey Award.

The winner will be announced live at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb. on June 13.

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